2021 Ford Bronco
Outer Banks
$39,872
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # C14011
- Mileage 27,655 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Ford Bronco Big Bend 2-Door 4x4 is finished in Cactus Grey with a Black and Grey cloth interior, offering classic Bronco styling with modern comfort and capability. Powered by a 2.3L EcoBoost I-4 paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, this Bronco delivers confident off-road performance and refined on-road driving dynamics.
Equipped with the Mid Package and Big Bend Series features, this 4x4 Bronco combines rugged design with advanced convenience technologies, including heated front seats, dual-zone electronic climate control, and SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition. The Molded-in-Color hard top with sound-deadening headliner makes for a quieter ride, while the Terrain Management System™ with G.O.A.T. Modes™ ensures capability across any terrain.
Optional Equipment:
Equipment Group 222A – Big Bend Series with Mid Package
17" Grey-Painted Aluminum Wheels with 32" All-Terrain Tires
Remote Start System
Connected Navigation
Molded-In-Color Hard Top with Sound-Deadening Headliner and Front Panel Storage Bag
Keyless Entry Keypad
Vehicle is being sold with a valid Ontario Safety Standards Certificate and a fresh Oil Change.
Sale price plus H.S.T. and licensing. Financing and leasing options available.
Call Concord Sales and Leasing, your Truck and Muscle Car Specialists today to book a viewing appointment.
Vehicle Features
