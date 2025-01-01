Menu
<p data-start=162 data-end=526>This 2021 Ford Bronco Big Bend 2-Door 4x4 is finished in Cactus Grey with a Black and Grey cloth interior, offering classic Bronco styling with modern comfort and capability. Powered by a 2.3L EcoBoost I-4 paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, this Bronco delivers confident off-road performance and refined on-road driving dynamics.</p><p data-start=528 data-end=995>Equipped with the Mid Package and Big Bend Series features, this 4x4 Bronco combines rugged design with advanced convenience technologies, including heated front seats, dual-zone electronic climate control, and SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition. The Molded-in-Color hard top with sound-deadening headliner makes for a quieter ride, while the Terrain Management System™ with G.O.A.T. Modes™ ensures capability across any terrain.</p><p data-start=997 data-end=1022>Optional Equipment:</p><ul data-start=1023 data-end=1323><li data-start=1023 data-end=1082><p data-start=1025 data-end=1082>Equipment Group 222A – Big Bend Series with Mid Package</p></li><li data-start=1083 data-end=1146><p data-start=1085 data-end=1146>17 Grey-Painted Aluminum Wheels with 32 All-Terrain Tires</p></li><li data-start=1147 data-end=1170><p data-start=1149 data-end=1170>Remote Start System</p></li><li data-start=1171 data-end=1210><p data-start=1173 data-end=1210>Connected Navigation</p></li><li data-start=1211 data-end=1298><p data-start=1213 data-end=1298>Molded-In-Color Hard Top with Sound-Deadening Headliner and Front Panel Storage Bag</p></li><li data-start=1299 data-end=1323><p data-start=1301 data-end=1323>Keyless Entry Keypad</p></li></ul><p data-start=1325 data-end=1449>Vehicle is being sold with a valid Ontario Safety Standards Certificate and a fresh Oil Change.</p><p data-start=1451 data-end=1541>Sale price plus H.S.T. and licensing. Financing and leasing options available.</p><p> </p><p data-start=1543 data-end=1667>Call Concord Sales and Leasing, your Truck and Muscle Car Specialists today to book a viewing appointment.</p>

Location

Concord Sales and Leasing

540 Oster Ln, Concord, ON L4K 2C1

905-597-6650

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,872

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Concord Sales and Leasing

Concord Sales and Leasing

Concord Sales and Leasing

540 Oster Ln, Concord, ON L4K 2C1
Call Dealer

905-597-6650

Concord Sales and Leasing

905-597-6650

