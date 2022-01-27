$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco
LEASE A NEW OUTER BANKS SERIES W/SASQUATCH PACKAGE
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
79KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8156917
- VIN: 1FMDE5DHXMLA67334
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour BLACK ONXY BROWN
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 79 KM
Vehicle Description
IN STOCK NOW ***** NEW 2021 FORD BRONCO ***** OUTER BANKS SERIES ***** SASQUATCH PACKAGE *****
FOR LEASE ONLY ***** #STOPBYGNL YOU DESERVE IT
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Removable Top
Turbocharged
Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
360 Camera
Capless fuel filler
FENDER TIE DOWN HOOKS
NAVIGATION BUILT IN
