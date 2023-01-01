Menu
2021 Ford Escape

37,319 KM

Details Description Features

$41,588

+ tax & licensing
$41,588

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

2021 Ford Escape

2021 Ford Escape

Titanium HUD AWD Panoramic Roof Navi Rear Cam

2021 Ford Escape

Titanium HUD AWD Panoramic Roof Navi Rear Cam

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,588

+ taxes & licensing

37,319KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9575761
  • Stock #: M-2229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 37,319 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence 

All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc

New arrival just came to Our indoor showroom, Only 37319 KM Canadian

Vehicle, excellent (SHOWROOM) condition, runs and drives just like

Brand new comes certified. The car has a lot of features Like,

Panoramic Roof, Navigation, HUD, Rear Cam, Heated Seats, Rear Park

Assist and much more. Car history will be provided at our dealership.

HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.

Please call us and book your time to view/test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

Certification is available for $599 "Certification fee may vary"

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Proximity Key
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

