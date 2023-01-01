2021 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,588 + taxes & licensing 3 7 , 3 1 9 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9575761

9575761 Stock #: M-2229

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 37,319 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Convenience Proximity Key Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.