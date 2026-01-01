$49,858+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 49,924 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew 4X4 delivers classic V8 power, premium comfort, and advanced technology, powered by the 5.0L V8 engine paired with an electronic 10-speed automatic transmission. Finished in Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat over a Black leather-trimmed bucket seat interior, this long-wheelbase SuperCrew offers an ideal balance of performance, capability, and refinement.
Optional Equipment:
· 5.0L V8 Engine – Proven naturally aspirated power with strong towing capability and a traditional V8 driving feel
· 3.73 Electronic Locking Rear Axle – Excellent traction and confidence when towing or driving in challenging conditions
· FX4 Off-Road Package – Skid plates and off-road-tuned components for enhanced durability and trail capability
· Trailer Tow Package – Built to handle demanding towing tasks with confidence
· Pro Power Onboard – 2.0kW – Integrated mobile generator perfect for job sites, camping, or tools on the go
· Twin Panel Moonroof – Large panoramic roof that brings light and openness to the cabin
· Equipment Group 502A (Lariat Series) – Includes Connected Built-In Navigation (3-year subscription) and premium Lariat upgrades
· Lariat Sport Package – Sport-focused styling with dark exterior accents and interior trim
· 20" 6-Spoke Dark Alloy Wheels – Aggressive stance and upscale appearance
· 275/60R20 All-Terrain Tires – Enhanced grip for year-round and off-road driving
· 360-Degree Camera System – Improved visibility for parking, maneuvering, and trailering
· Power Tailgate with Tailgate Step – Easy access and added convenience when loading the bed
· 136-Litre / 36-Gallon Fuel Tank – Extended driving range for long trips and heavy-duty use
· Power Telescoping, Folding Mirrors – Ideal for trailering and tight spaces
· Wheel Well Liners & Tray-Style Floor Liners with Carpet Mats
Standard Features Include:
· Leather-Trimmed Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats with Memory
· B&O® Premium Audio System
· SYNC®4 with 12" Touchscreen, Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™
· Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane-Keeping System, and Pre-Collision Assist with AEB
· Power Sliding Rear Window, BoxLink™ Cargo Management & Zone Lighting
· Remote Start, Intelligent Access with Push-Button Start & Universal Garage Door Opener
· Fully Boxed High-Strength Steel Frame for strength and durability
Vehicle is being sold with a valid Ontario safety inspection certificate and a fresh service.
Sale Price plus H.S.T. and Licensing. Financing and Leasing options available.
Call Concord Sales and Leasing, your Truck and Muscle Car Specialists, today to book your appointment.
