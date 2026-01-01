Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal>This 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew 4X4 delivers classic V8 power, premium comfort, and advanced technology, powered by the 5.0L V8 engine paired with an electronic 10-speed automatic transmission. Finished in Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat over a Black leather-trimmed bucket seat interior, this long-wheelbase SuperCrew offers an ideal balance of performance, capability, and refinement.</p><div class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><hr align=center size=2 width=100%></div><p class=MsoNormal>Optional Equipment:</p><p class=MsoNormal>· 5.0L V8 Engine – Proven naturally aspirated power with strong towing capability and a traditional V8 driving feel</p><p class=MsoNormal>· 3.73 Electronic Locking Rear Axle – Excellent traction and confidence when towing or driving in challenging conditions</p><p class=MsoNormal>· FX4 Off-Road Package – Skid plates and off-road-tuned components for enhanced durability and trail capability</p><p class=MsoNormal>· Trailer Tow Package – Built to handle demanding towing tasks with confidence</p><p class=MsoNormal>· Pro Power Onboard – 2.0kW – Integrated mobile generator perfect for job sites, camping, or tools on the go</p><p class=MsoNormal>· Twin Panel Moonroof – Large panoramic roof that brings light and openness to the cabin</p><p class=MsoNormal>· Equipment Group 502A (Lariat Series) – Includes Connected Built-In Navigation (3-year subscription) and premium Lariat upgrades</p><p class=MsoNormal>· Lariat Sport Package – Sport-focused styling with dark exterior accents and interior trim</p><p class=MsoNormal>· 20 6-Spoke Dark Alloy Wheels – Aggressive stance and upscale appearance</p><p class=MsoNormal>· 275/60R20 All-Terrain Tires – Enhanced grip for year-round and off-road driving</p><p class=MsoNormal>· 360-Degree Camera System – Improved visibility for parking, maneuvering, and trailering</p><p class=MsoNormal>· Power Tailgate with Tailgate Step – Easy access and added convenience when loading the bed</p><p class=MsoNormal>· 136-Litre / 36-Gallon Fuel Tank – Extended driving range for long trips and heavy-duty use</p><p class=MsoNormal>· Power Telescoping, Folding Mirrors – Ideal for trailering and tight spaces</p><p class=MsoNormal>· Wheel Well Liners & Tray-Style Floor Liners with Carpet Mats</p><div class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><hr align=center size=2 width=100%></div><p class=MsoNormal>Standard Features Include:</p><p class=MsoNormal>· Leather-Trimmed Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats with Memory</p><p class=MsoNormal>· B&O® Premium Audio System</p><p class=MsoNormal>· SYNC®4 with 12 Touchscreen, Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™</p><p class=MsoNormal>· Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane-Keeping System, and Pre-Collision Assist with AEB</p><p class=MsoNormal>· Power Sliding Rear Window, BoxLink™ Cargo Management & Zone Lighting</p><p class=MsoNormal>· Remote Start, Intelligent Access with Push-Button Start & Universal Garage Door Opener</p><p class=MsoNormal>· Fully Boxed High-Strength Steel Frame for strength and durability</p><div class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><hr align=center size=2 width=100%></div><p class=MsoNormal>Vehicle is being sold with a valid Ontario safety inspection certificate and a fresh service.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Sale Price plus H.S.T. and Licensing. Financing and Leasing options available.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Call Concord Sales and Leasing, your Truck and Muscle Car Specialists, today to book your appointment.</p>

2021 Ford F-150

49,924 KM

Details Description Features

$49,858

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle
13520081

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Concord Sales and Leasing

540 Oster Ln, Concord, ON L4K 2C1

905-597-6650

  1. 1769544133479
  2. 1769544134001
  3. 1769544134462
  4. 1769544134935
  5. 1769544135350
  6. 1769544135779
  7. 1769544136245
  8. 1769544136666
  9. 1769544137136
  10. 1769544137585
  11. 1769544138048
  12. 1769544138483
  13. 1769544138912
  14. 1769544139329
  15. 1769544139771
  16. 1769544140189
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,858

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,924KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E51MKF09866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,924 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew 4X4 delivers classic V8 power, premium comfort, and advanced technology, powered by the 5.0L V8 engine paired with an electronic 10-speed automatic transmission. Finished in Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat over a Black leather-trimmed bucket seat interior, this long-wheelbase SuperCrew offers an ideal balance of performance, capability, and refinement.

Optional Equipment:

· 5.0L V8 Engine – Proven naturally aspirated power with strong towing capability and a traditional V8 driving feel

· 3.73 Electronic Locking Rear Axle – Excellent traction and confidence when towing or driving in challenging conditions

· FX4 Off-Road Package – Skid plates and off-road-tuned components for enhanced durability and trail capability

· Trailer Tow Package – Built to handle demanding towing tasks with confidence

· Pro Power Onboard – 2.0kW – Integrated mobile generator perfect for job sites, camping, or tools on the go

· Twin Panel Moonroof – Large panoramic roof that brings light and openness to the cabin

· Equipment Group 502A (Lariat Series) – Includes Connected Built-In Navigation (3-year subscription) and premium Lariat upgrades

· Lariat Sport Package – Sport-focused styling with dark exterior accents and interior trim

· 20" 6-Spoke Dark Alloy Wheels – Aggressive stance and upscale appearance

· 275/60R20 All-Terrain Tires – Enhanced grip for year-round and off-road driving

· 360-Degree Camera System – Improved visibility for parking, maneuvering, and trailering

· Power Tailgate with Tailgate Step – Easy access and added convenience when loading the bed

· 136-Litre / 36-Gallon Fuel Tank – Extended driving range for long trips and heavy-duty use

· Power Telescoping, Folding Mirrors – Ideal for trailering and tight spaces

· Wheel Well Liners & Tray-Style Floor Liners with Carpet Mats

Standard Features Include:

· Leather-Trimmed Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats with Memory

· B&O® Premium Audio System

· SYNC®4 with 12" Touchscreen, Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™

· Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane-Keeping System, and Pre-Collision Assist with AEB

· Power Sliding Rear Window, BoxLink™ Cargo Management & Zone Lighting

· Remote Start, Intelligent Access with Push-Button Start & Universal Garage Door Opener

· Fully Boxed High-Strength Steel Frame for strength and durability

Vehicle is being sold with a valid Ontario safety inspection certificate and a fresh service.

Sale Price plus H.S.T. and Licensing. Financing and Leasing options available.

Call Concord Sales and Leasing, your Truck and Muscle Car Specialists, today to book your appointment.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Concord Sales and Leasing

Used 2025 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Concord, ON
2025 Ford F-150 Lariat 12,431 KM $75,947 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Concord, ON
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 49,924 KM $49,858 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Concord, ON
2022 Ford F-150 Lariat 123,072 KM $40,848 + tax & lic

Email Concord Sales and Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Concord Sales and Leasing

Concord Sales and Leasing

540 Oster Ln, Concord, ON L4K 2C1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-597-XXXX

(click to show)

905-597-6650

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,858

+ taxes & licensing>

Concord Sales and Leasing

905-597-6650

2021 Ford F-150