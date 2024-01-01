Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong> <span style=text-decoration: underline;>OUR ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR BEST PRICE , JUST ADD TAX AND LICENSING </span></strong></p><p><strong>Financing is available on certified cars, starting as low as 7.49% *On Approved Credit. Down payment may be required, up to 84 months available on some models. Finance Companies may charge their own fees on financing or Lease deals</strong></p><p><strong>For a low cost of $599 (plus tax)  We are able to offer Oil & filter Change, Professional Detailing.  Powertrain Warranty  of 3 months/ 3000km. 36 Month Roadside Coverage and  up to $4000 off your next car if in the event it gets stolen ! </strong></p><p><strong>Want more peaco of mind ?  Most cars can get up to  4 years/unlimited km  cover.  </strong></p><p><strong>Dont Drive much ? Why not get our NO TIME LIMIT WARRANTY ?  * SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS </strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>The Vault Automotive Collection Inc. is a Registered OMVIC Dealer and a member of UCDA - <span style=text-decoration-line: underline;>Buy with Confidence</span> </strong></p><p><strong>We are located at 310 Millway Ave, Vaughan Unit 4. L4K 3W3</strong></p><p><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>BY APPOINTMENT ONLY </strong></span></em></p><p><strong>Our office hours are Monday thru Friday 10 am - 7 pm & Saturdays 9 am - 3 pm.</strong><br /><br /><strong>Website : www.thevaultac.com , email : sales@thevaultac.com Tel: 647-330-1950</strong></p>

2021 Ford Mustang

19,000 KM

Details Description Features

$45,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Mustang

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Mustang

GT

Location

The Vault Automotive Collection

310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3

647-330-1950

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
19,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FA6P8CF6M5125314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 19,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 OUR ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR BEST PRICE , JUST ADD TAX AND LICENSING 

Financing is available on certified cars, starting as low as 7.49% *On Approved Credit. Down payment may be required, up to 84 months available on some models. Finance Companies may charge their own fees on financing or Lease deals

For a low cost of $599 (plus tax)  We are able to offer Oil & filter Change, Professional Detailing.  Powertrain Warranty  of 3 months/ 3000km. 36 Month Roadside Coverage and  up to $4000 off your next car if in the event it gets stolen ! 

Want more peaco of mind ?  Most cars can get up to  4 years/unlimited km  cover. 

Dont Drive much ? Why not get our NO TIME LIMIT WARRANTY ?  * SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS 

 

The Vault Automotive Collection Inc. is a Registered OMVIC Dealer and a member of UCDA - Buy with Confidence 

We are located at 310 Millway Ave, Vaughan Unit 4. L4K 3W3

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY 

Our office hours are Monday thru Friday 10 am - 7 pm & Saturdays 9 am - 3 pm.

Website : www.thevaultac.com , email : sales@thevaultac.com Tel: 647-330-1950

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Vault Automotive Collection

Used 2019 GMC Sierra 2500 Sle Duramax for sale in Concord, ON
2019 GMC Sierra 2500 Sle Duramax 225,000 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Expedition Limited 4X4 for sale in Concord, ON
2024 Ford Expedition Limited 4X4 16,000 KM $86,945 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf COMFORTLINE for sale in Concord, ON
2015 Volkswagen Golf COMFORTLINE 143,700 KM $11,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email The Vault Automotive Collection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Vault Automotive Collection

The Vault Automotive Collection

310 Millway Ave Unit 4&5, Concord, ON L4K 3W3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-330-XXXX

(click to show)

647-330-1950

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

The Vault Automotive Collection

647-330-1950

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Mustang