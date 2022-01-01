Menu
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

2,863 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD Preferred W/ Trend PKG Panoramic Roof Certi*

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD Preferred W/ Trend PKG Panoramic Roof Certi*

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2,863KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8114554
  • Stock #: M-2131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 2,863 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

MANAF AUTO SALES INC UCDA MEMBER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

 

ALL APPROVED FOR FINANCING AT MANAF AUTO SALES INC 

 

New Arrival Just Came To Our Indoor Showroom Previous Daily Rental,

 

Only 2863 KM Canadian vehicle, Excellent (SHOWROOM) Condition,

 

Runs and Drives Just Like Brand New Comes CERTIFIED.

 

The car has a lot of features Like Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats,

 

Rear Cam, Remote Starter and much more. 

 

Car history will be provided at our dealership. HST, and Licensing are not 

 

included in the price. Please call us and book your time to

 

view / test drive the car. Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom.

 

FULLY CERTIFIED & E-TESTED*

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

 

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

 

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

 

555 North Rivermede Rd.

 

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

 

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

 

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

 

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

