2021 Kia Forte

21,455 KM

$22,980

+ tax & licensing
$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

2021 Kia Forte

2021 Kia Forte

EX+ Sunroof Rear Cam Apple & Android Auto Certif*

2021 Kia Forte

EX+ Sunroof Rear Cam Apple & Android Auto Certif*

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

21,455KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,455 KM

Vehicle Description

MANAF AUTO SALES INC UCDA MEMBER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

ALL APPROVED FOR FINANCING AT MANAF AUTO SALES INC

New Arrival Just Came To Our Indoor Showroom,

Only 21455 KM Canadian vehicle, Excellent (SHOWROOM) Condition,

Runs and Drives Just Like Brand New Comes CERTIFIED.

The car has a lot of features Like Rear cam, Sunroof, Wireless Charger

and much more. Car history will be provided at our dealership.

HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.

Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom.

FULLY CERTIFIED & E-TESTED*

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

