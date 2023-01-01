Menu
2021 Kia Seltos

28,432 KM

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

EX Premium AWD Navi Sunroof R.Starter Lane Keep As

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

28,432KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9792235
  • Stock #: M-2256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 28,432 KM

Vehicle Description

Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence 

All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc

New arrival just came to our indoor showroom, only 28432 KM Canadian

Vehicle, excellent (SHOWROOM) condition, runs and drives just like

Brand new comes certified. The car has a lot of features Like,

Sunroof, Navigation, Rear Cam, Heated Seats, Rear Park

Assist, Wireless Charging, Adaptive Cruise Control and much more.

Car history will be provided at our dealership.

HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.

Please call us and book your time to view/test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

Certification is available for $599 "Certification fee may vary"

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

