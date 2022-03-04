Menu
2021 Lexus RX 450h

64,398 KM

Details Description

$65,980

+ tax & licensing
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

905-597-7879

EXECUTIVE I MARK LEVINSON I NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

905-597-7879

64,398KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8623469
  • Stock #: 70M04-118927
  • VIN: 2T2JGMDA1MC118927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 64,398 KM

Vehicle Description

EXECUTIVE PACKAGE - HYBRID - NO ACCIDENTS - Special Financing Price Advertised $65,980 or Cash Price $67,800plus hst and licensing* MARK LEVINSON SOUND / 360 CAMERA / PANORAMIC SUNROOF / LEATHER / HEATED AND COOLED MEMORY SEATS / HEADS UP DISPLAY / BLIND SPOT SENSORS / LANE DEPARTURE / COLLISION ASSISTANCE / POWER TAILGATE / HID LIGHTS / NAVIGATION / REAR HEATED SEATS / Bluetooth / Power Windows / Power Locks / Power Mirrors / Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Air Conditioning / Heated Mirrors / ABS & More
_________________________________________________________________________
 
NEED MORE INFO ? BOOK A TEST DRIVE ? EMAIL US    sales@torontoautohaus.com or visit TOACARS.ca
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Let Us Take Care of You with Our Client Care Package Only $695.00
- 4 Year Roadside Assistance & Key Replacement Coverage
- 36 Days/2000KM Powertrain & Safety Items Coverage
- Premium Safety Inspection & Certificate
- Oil Check
- Brake Service
- Tire Check
- Cosmetic Reconditioning*
- Carfax Report
- Full Interior/Exterior & Engine Detailing
- Franchise Dealer Inspection & Safety Available Upon Request*
* Client care package is not included in the cash price sale
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Financing Starts From 3.99%* O.A.C. & Up To 96 Months Term. Good Credit or Bad Credit our financing team will work on making your payments to your affordability. Visit www.torontoautohaus.com/financing for application
_________________________________________________________________________
 
We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.
 
_________________________________________________________________________
 
As per OMVIC regulations if the vehicle is sold not certified. Therefore, this vehicle is not certified and not drivable or road worthy. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $695.00 that includes premium addons and services. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive with an appointment. HST & Licensing Extra
 
                 

