2021 Lincoln Corsair
Standard
Location
Concord Sales and Leasing
540 Oster Ln, Concord, ON L4K 2C1
905-597-6650
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,488
+ taxes & licensing
Used
107,664KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5LMCJ1D9XMUL28395
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,664 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
