2021 Lincoln Corsair

107,664 KM

$23,488

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Lincoln Corsair

Standard

13067737

2021 Lincoln Corsair

Standard

Location

Concord Sales and Leasing

540 Oster Ln, Concord, ON L4K 2C1

905-597-6650

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,488

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,664KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5LMCJ1D9XMUL28395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,664 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Concord Sales and Leasing

Concord Sales and Leasing

540 Oster Ln, Concord, ON L4K 2C1
905-597-6650

$23,488

+ taxes & licensing>

Concord Sales and Leasing

905-597-6650

2021 Lincoln Corsair