2021 Tesla Model 3

$49,880 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 9 7 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9432882

9432882 Stock #: 70M12-018441

70M12-018441 VIN: 5YJ3E1EA1MF018441

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 70M12-018441

Mileage 42,974 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.