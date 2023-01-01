Menu
2021 Tesla Model Y

77,316 KM

Details Description

$45,880

+ tax & licensing
$45,880

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

905-597-7879

2021 Tesla Model Y

2021 Tesla Model Y

STANDARD I NO ACCIDENTS I OVER 50 TESLAS IN STOCK

2021 Tesla Model Y

STANDARD I NO ACCIDENTS I OVER 50 TESLAS IN STOCK

Location

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

905-597-7879

$45,880

+ taxes & licensing

77,316KM
Used
  • Stock #: 300M11-120516
  • VIN: 5YJYGDED7MF120516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 77,316 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS - 10 MODEL Y's TO CHOOSE FROM - UPGRADED TURBINE WHEELS - FACTORY WARRANTY - TESLASUPERSTORE.CA OVER 50 TESLA'S IN STOCK - OFF LEASE - NO PAYMENTS UP TO 6 MONTHS O.A.C. - Finance and Save Over $4,000 - FINANCING PRICE ADVERTISED $45,880 call us for more details / NAVIGATION / REAR CAMERA / LEATHER / BLIND SPOT SENSORS / LANE DEPARTURE / ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL / AUTOPILOT / PREMIUM AUDIO / COMFORT ACCESS / KEYLESS GO / Bluetooth / Power Windows / Power Locks / Power Mirrors / Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Air Conditioning / Heated Mirrors / ABS & More
_________________________________________________________________________




NEED MORE INFO ? BOOK A TEST DRIVE ? visit usTOACARS.ca to view over 120 in inventory, directions and our contact information.
_________________________________________________________________________




Let Us Take Care of You with Our Client Care Package Only $895.00
- Worry Free 5 Days or 500KM Exchange Program*
- 36 Days/2000KM Powertrain & Safety Items Coverage
- Premium Safety Inspection & Certificate
- Oil Check
- Brake Service
- Tire Check
- Cosmetic Reconditioning*
- Carfax Report
- Full Interior/Exterior & Engine Detailing
- Franchise Dealer Inspection & Safety Available Upon Request*
* Client care package is not included in the finance and cash price sale
* Premium vehicles may be subject to an additional cost to the client care package
_________________________________________________________________________




Financing Starts the From the Lowest Market Rate O.A.C. & Up To 96 Months, terms and conditions apply. Good Credit or Bad Credit our financing team will work on making your payments to your affordability. Visit ********** for application. Interest rate will depend on amortization, finance amount, presentation, credit score and credit utilization. We are a proud partner with major Canadian banks (National Bank, TD Canada Trust, CIBC, Dejardins, RBC and multiple sub-prime lenders). Finance processing fee averages 6 dollars bi-weekly on 84 months term and the exact amount will depend on the deal presentation, amortization, credit strength and difficulty of submission. For more information about our financing process please contact us directly. _________________________________________________________________________




We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have the most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.




_________________________________________________________________________




Worry Free 5 Days or 500KM Exchange Program*, valid when purchasing the vehicle at advertised price with Client Care Package. Within 5 days or 500km exchange to an equal value or higher priced vehicle in our inventory. Note: Client Care package, financing processing and licensing is non refundable. Vehicle must be exchanged in equal condition as delivered to you. For more questions, please contact us at sales @ torontoautohaus . com or call us 9 0 5 5 9 7 7 8 7 9
_________________________________________________________________________




As per OMVIC regulations if the vehicle is sold not certified. Therefore, this vehicle is not certified and not drivable or road worthy. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $895.00 that includes premium addons and services. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive with an appointment. HST & Licensing Extra

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

905-597-7879

