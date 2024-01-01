2021 Toyota Prius

Menu
<p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence </p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc </p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>New arrival just came to our indoor showroom,</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Only 14225 KM Canadian vehicle/Ontario car, Good condition,</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Runs and Drives just like brand new. The car has a lot of features Like</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Heated Seats, Rear Cam, Lane Keep Assist and much more.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Car history will be provided at our dealership.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>HST and Licensing are not included in the price.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Certification is available for $699 Certification fee may vary</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. </p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>FINANCING AVAILABLE*</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>WARRANTY AVAILABLE *</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Manaf Auto Sales Inc.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>555 North Rivermede Rd.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Concord, ON L4K 4G8</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Thank You.</p>

2021 Toyota Prius

14,225 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Prius

AWD-e Rear Cam Heated Seats Lane Keep Assist

2021 Toyota Prius

AWD-e Rear Cam Heated Seats Lane Keep Assist

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

14,225KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # M-2424
  • Mileage 14,225 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-904-6680

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

2021 Toyota Prius