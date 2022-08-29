Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota Prius

59,373 KM

Details Description

$38,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,980

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

905-597-7879

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Prius

2021 Toyota Prius

Prime HYBRID ELECTRIC I 5 PASS I LIKE NEW

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Prius

Prime HYBRID ELECTRIC I 5 PASS I LIKE NEW

Location

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

905-597-7879

  1. 9195391
  2. 9195391
  3. 9195391
  4. 9195391
  5. 9195391
  6. 9195391
  7. 9195391
  8. 9195391
  9. 9195391
  10. 9195391
  11. 9195391
  12. 9195391
Contact Seller

$38,980

+ taxes & licensing

59,373KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9195391
  • Stock #: 100M10-195725
  • VIN: JTDKAMFPXM3195725

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 100M10-195725
  • Mileage 59,373 KM

Vehicle Description

ARRIVING NEXT WEEK, RESERVE IT TODAY - PRIUS PRIME GAS SAVER HYBRID/ELECTRIC AND BIG ENOUGH FOR A FULL FAMILY - Special Financing Price Advertised $38,980 or Cash Price $41,900 plus hst and licensing* HEATED SEATS / REAR CAMERA / LANE DEPARTURE / ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL / COLLISION ASSIST / BLIND SPOT SENSORS / ANDROID CARPLAY NAVIGATION / BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY /Bluetooth / Power Windows / Power Locks / Power Mirrors / Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Air Conditioning / Heated Mirrors / ABS & More
_________________________________________________________________________
 
NEED MORE INFO ? BOOK A TEST DRIVE ? EMAIL ********** or visit TOACARS.ca
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Let Us Take Care of You with Our Client Care Package Only $695.00
- Premium Safety Inspection & Certificate
- Oil Check
- Brake Service
- Tire Check
- Cosmetic Reconditioning*
- Carfax Report
- Full Interior/Exterior & Engine Detailing
- Franchise Dealer Inspection & Safety Available Upon Request*
* Client care package is not included in the cash price sale
* Premium vehicles may be subject to an additional cost to the client
care package
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Financing Starts From the Lowest
Market Rate* O.A.C. & Up To 96 Months Term. Good Credit or Bad Credit our
financing team will work on making your payments to your affordability. Visit
********** for application
_________________________________________________________________________
 
We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us
to have most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.
 
_________________________________________________________________________
 
As per OMVIC regulations if the vehicle is sold not certified. Therefore,
this vehicle is not certified and not drivable or road worthy. The
certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for
only $695.00 that includes premium addons and services. All our vehicles are in
great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to
test drive with an appointment. HST & Licensing Extra

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Autohaus Ltd

2019 Toyota Camry HY...
 188,320 KM
$26,980 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Prius Pr...
 59,373 KM
$38,980 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Leaf SL ...
 58,179 KM
$39,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Toronto Autohaus Ltd

680 RIVERMEDE RD, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2

Call Dealer

905-597-XXXX

(click to show)

905-597-7879

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory