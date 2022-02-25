$66,888+ tax & licensing
647-471-0468
2021 Volvo S60
Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV R-Design. Navi, Sunroof, Loaded!
Location
Yorkdale Fine Cars
8131 Keele St, Concord, ON L4K 1Z2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$66,888
- Listing ID: 8431398
- Stock #: A3258
- VIN: 7JRBR0FMXMG112425
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 366 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 VOLVO S60 T8 RECHARGE E-AWD PHEV R-DESIGN | NAVIGATION | DRIVER ASSIST | LANE ASSIST | SUNROOF | FULL DIGITAL DASH CLUSTER | CAMERA | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | BLACK EDITION VOLVO | DRIVE MODE SELECTOR | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING | POWER & MEMORY SEATS | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX.
If you have any questions please contact us at (416) 792-4447 or yorkdalefinecars@gmail.com. We are open 6 days a week & located at 8131 Keele Street in Concord, ON.
Financing is always an option. Whether you are a student, new Immigrant, have bad credit, good credit or no credit. With partnerships across numerous financial institutions & private lenders we work hard to find you the best rates possible. Extended Warranty packages are available and each package is customized to ensure that your needs are covered. Each Yorkdale Fine Cars client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Since 2014 Yorkdale Fine Cars took the concept of a luxury lifestyle to a whole new level. Offering luxury brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Porsche, Tesla, Cadillac, Jaguar, Lexus, Land Rover & many more. Check out our online inventory on our website at www.yorkdalefinecars.ca, simply stop by and visit our 30.000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Yorkdale Fine Cars is a strong independent dealership serving guests worldwide. By understanding the lifestyle of our guests we are able to provide our immersive collection of luxury vehicles on the market. We can gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
Guaranteed lowest prices in the GTA! Our collection of vehicles is priced accurately and at a very reasonable price point, but you can always ask about our Price Matching Policy.
As per OMVIC regulations; Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. *certification fee may vary depending on various vehicles*
**We always make the effort to ensure all the information provided to you on this listing is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on our listings. Pricing may vary without notice. Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. Uploaded picture may be generic if the vehicle has not arrived to us yet.**
