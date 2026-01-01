Menu
<p class=MsoNormal>This 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew 4X4 delivers refined luxury, strong EcoBoost performance, and advanced technology, powered by the 2.7L EcoBoost V6 paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Finished in Oxford White over Black leather-trimmed bucket seats, this well-equipped Lariat blends premium comfort with real truck capability for work or everyday driving.</p><div class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><hr align=center size=2 width=100%></div><p class=MsoNormal>Optional Equipment:</p><p class=MsoNormal>· 3.55 Electronic Locking Rear Axle – Improved traction for towing, hauling, and off-road conditions</p><p class=MsoNormal>· FX4 Off-Road Package – Skid plates and off-road-tuned components for enhanced rugged capability</p><p class=MsoNormal>· Trailer Tow Package – Confident towing with integrated trailer features</p><p class=MsoNormal>· Twin Panel Moonroof – Expansive panoramic roof that brings light and open-air driving to the cabin</p><p class=MsoNormal>· Equipment Group 502A (Lariat Series) – Includes Connected Built-In Navigation (3-year subscription), wireless charging pad, and premium technology upgrades</p><p class=MsoNormal>· Lariat Sport Package – Sport-styled appearance with dark exterior accents and upgraded interior trim</p><p class=MsoNormal>· 20 6-Spoke Dark Alloy Wheels – Bold, athletic stance with premium styling</p><p class=MsoNormal>· 275/60R20 All-Terrain Tires – Enhanced grip for all-season and off-road driving</p><p class=MsoNormal>· 136-Litre / 36-Gallon Fuel Tank – Extended driving range for long trips and heavy-duty use</p><div class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><hr align=center size=2 width=100%></div><p class=MsoNormal>Standard Features Include:</p><p class=MsoNormal>· Leather-Trimmed Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats with Memory</p><p class=MsoNormal>· B&O® Premium Audio System</p><p class=MsoNormal>· SYNC®4 with 12 Touchscreen and Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™</p><p class=MsoNormal>· Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0 with Lane-Keeping System, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Pre-Collision Assist</p><p class=MsoNormal>· Reverse Sensing System & Rear View Camera</p><p class=MsoNormal>· Power Sliding Rear Window, Power Tailgate Lock & BoxLink™ Cargo Management</p><p class=MsoNormal>· Remote Start, Intelligent Access with Push-Button Start, and Universal Garage Door Opener</p><p class=MsoNormal>· Fully Boxed High-Strength Steel Frame for durability and towing confidence</p><div class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><hr align=center size=2 width=100%></div><p class=MsoNormal>Vehicle is being sold with a valid Ontario safety inspection certificate and a fresh oil change.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Sale Price plus H.S.T. and Licensing. Financing and Leasing options available.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Call Concord Sales and Leasing, your Truck and Muscle Car Specialists, today to book your appointment.</p>

2022 Ford F-150

122,072 KM

$40,848

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

Lariat

13466389

2022 Ford F-150

Lariat

Concord Sales and Leasing

540 Oster Ln, Concord, ON L4K 2C1

905-597-6650

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,848

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,072KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP4NFB15432

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,072 KM

This 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew 4X4 delivers refined luxury, strong EcoBoost performance, and advanced technology, powered by the 2.7L EcoBoost V6 paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Finished in Oxford White over Black leather-trimmed bucket seats, this well-equipped Lariat blends premium comfort with real truck capability for work or everyday driving.

Optional Equipment:

· 3.55 Electronic Locking Rear Axle – Improved traction for towing, hauling, and off-road conditions

· FX4 Off-Road Package – Skid plates and off-road-tuned components for enhanced rugged capability

· Trailer Tow Package – Confident towing with integrated trailer features

· Twin Panel Moonroof – Expansive panoramic roof that brings light and open-air driving to the cabin

· Equipment Group 502A (Lariat Series) – Includes Connected Built-In Navigation (3-year subscription), wireless charging pad, and premium technology upgrades

· Lariat Sport Package – Sport-styled appearance with dark exterior accents and upgraded interior trim

· 20" 6-Spoke Dark Alloy Wheels – Bold, athletic stance with premium styling

· 275/60R20 All-Terrain Tires – Enhanced grip for all-season and off-road driving

· 136-Litre / 36-Gallon Fuel Tank – Extended driving range for long trips and heavy-duty use

Standard Features Include:

· Leather-Trimmed Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats with Memory

· B&O® Premium Audio System

· SYNC®4 with 12" Touchscreen and Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™

· Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0 with Lane-Keeping System, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Pre-Collision Assist

· Reverse Sensing System & Rear View Camera

· Power Sliding Rear Window, Power Tailgate Lock & BoxLink™ Cargo Management

· Remote Start, Intelligent Access with Push-Button Start, and Universal Garage Door Opener

· Fully Boxed High-Strength Steel Frame for durability and towing confidence

Vehicle is being sold with a valid Ontario safety inspection certificate and a fresh oil change.

Sale Price plus H.S.T. and Licensing. Financing and Leasing options available.

Call Concord Sales and Leasing, your Truck and Muscle Car Specialists, today to book your appointment.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Concord Sales and Leasing

Concord Sales and Leasing

540 Oster Ln, Concord, ON L4K 2C1
905-597-6650

$40,848

+ taxes & licensing>

Concord Sales and Leasing

905-597-6650

2022 Ford F-150