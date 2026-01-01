$40,848+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
Lariat
2022 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Concord Sales and Leasing
540 Oster Ln, Concord, ON L4K 2C1
905-597-6650
Certified
$40,848
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 122,072 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew 4X4 delivers refined luxury, strong EcoBoost performance, and advanced technology, powered by the 2.7L EcoBoost V6 paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Finished in Oxford White over Black leather-trimmed bucket seats, this well-equipped Lariat blends premium comfort with real truck capability for work or everyday driving.
Optional Equipment:
· 3.55 Electronic Locking Rear Axle – Improved traction for towing, hauling, and off-road conditions
· FX4 Off-Road Package – Skid plates and off-road-tuned components for enhanced rugged capability
· Trailer Tow Package – Confident towing with integrated trailer features
· Twin Panel Moonroof – Expansive panoramic roof that brings light and open-air driving to the cabin
· Equipment Group 502A (Lariat Series) – Includes Connected Built-In Navigation (3-year subscription), wireless charging pad, and premium technology upgrades
· Lariat Sport Package – Sport-styled appearance with dark exterior accents and upgraded interior trim
· 20" 6-Spoke Dark Alloy Wheels – Bold, athletic stance with premium styling
· 275/60R20 All-Terrain Tires – Enhanced grip for all-season and off-road driving
· 136-Litre / 36-Gallon Fuel Tank – Extended driving range for long trips and heavy-duty use
Standard Features Include:
· Leather-Trimmed Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats with Memory
· B&O® Premium Audio System
· SYNC®4 with 12" Touchscreen and Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™
· Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0 with Lane-Keeping System, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Pre-Collision Assist
· Reverse Sensing System & Rear View Camera
· Power Sliding Rear Window, Power Tailgate Lock & BoxLink™ Cargo Management
· Remote Start, Intelligent Access with Push-Button Start, and Universal Garage Door Opener
· Fully Boxed High-Strength Steel Frame for durability and towing confidence
Vehicle is being sold with a valid Ontario safety inspection certificate and a fresh oil change.
Sale Price plus H.S.T. and Licensing. Financing and Leasing options available.
Call Concord Sales and Leasing, your Truck and Muscle Car Specialists, today to book your appointment.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Concord Sales and Leasing
Email Concord Sales and Leasing
Concord Sales and Leasing
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-597-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-597-6650