2022 Jeep Wrangler

6,000 KM

Details

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Skyline Auto

1-866-724-3388

2022 Jeep Wrangler

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport NAVIGATION|CAMERA|REMOTE STARTER|LOW KMS

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport NAVIGATION|CAMERA|REMOTE STARTER|LOW KMS

Location

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

1-866-724-3388

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

6,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9744007
  VIN: 1C4HJXDG2NW199802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 6,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***CERTIFIED***



2022 JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED WILLY’S. NAVIGATION. BACK UP CAMERA.PUSH START. HEATED SEATS.HEATED STEERING WHEEL.BLUETOOTH. ALLOY WHEELS.REMOTE STARTED. KEYLESS ENTRY. MP3 CD PLAYER. AUX INPUT. USB. AIR CONDITIONING. AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. POWER MIRRORS. POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS. VERY CLEAN FROM IN & OUT. 6,000 KMS. DRIVES MINT. VERY GOOD CONDITION. FULLY CERTIFIED FOR $54,995.00. PLEASE CALL OR VISIT US FOR MORE DETAILS.



****FINANCING FOR EVERYONE***



**** PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING DETAILS***



WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING



SKYWAY AUTO



3232 STEELES AVE W, VAUGHAN, ON L4K 4C8



PH: 647-333-7730



Guaranteed Approval.Payments depend on down payment on vehicle, year, model and price. Call for more details. All Prices Are Plus Hst And Licensing. CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.CALL TODAY TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Driver Air Bags

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Remote Entry

Additional Features

4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Skyline Auto

Skyline Auto

3232 Steeles Av West, Unit #17, Concord, ON L4K 4C8

