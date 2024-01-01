Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Lexus IS

7,500 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Lexus IS

IS 350 AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Lexus IS

IS 350 AWD

Location

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

905-738-3800

  1. 1705962962
  2. 1705962965
  3. 1705962967
  4. 1705962969
  5. 1705962971
  6. 1705962973
  7. 1705962975
  8. 1705962977
  9. 1705962978
  10. 1705962980
  11. 1705962982
  12. 1705962984
  13. 1705962986
  14. 1705962988
  15. 1705962990
  16. 1705962991
  17. 1705962992
  18. 1705962995
  19. 1705962997
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
7,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JTHGZ1E24N5024301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 7,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Grande National Leasing

Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan PREMIUM PLUS for sale in Concord, ON
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan PREMIUM PLUS 34,794 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Canyon 4WD Crew Cab 141
2022 GMC Canyon 4WD Crew Cab 141" Denali 77,900 KM $52,499 + tax & lic
Used 1971 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray for sale in Concord, ON
1971 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 75,487 KM $44,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Grande National Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

Call Dealer

905-738-XXXX

(click to show)

905-738-3800

Quick Links
Directions Website
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Grande National Leasing

905-738-3800

Contact Seller
2022 Lexus IS