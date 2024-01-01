$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Lexus IS
IS 350 AWD
2022 Lexus IS
IS 350 AWD
Location
Grande National Leasing
8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4
905-738-3800
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
7,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTHGZ1E24N5024301
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Warranty
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Grande National Leasing
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan PREMIUM PLUS 34,794 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
2022 GMC Canyon 4WD Crew Cab 141" Denali 77,900 KM $52,499 + tax & lic
1971 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 75,487 KM $44,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Grande National Leasing
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Grande National Leasing
8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4
Call Dealer
905-738-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Grande National Leasing
905-738-3800
2022 Lexus IS