Commercial leasing options available on this and all of our inventory. 

Lease price  $     Cash Price  $ 

 

#stopbygnl you deserve it

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE

28,500 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE

AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE

AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe

Location

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

905-738-3800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

28,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 4jgfd8kb0na805943

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Commercial leasing options available on this and all of our inventory. 

Lease price  $     Cash Price  $ 

 

#stopbygnl you deserve it 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

905-738-3800

Quick Links
Directions Website
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Grande National Leasing

905-738-3800

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE