2023 Chevrolet Malibu

<p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc </p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>New arrival just came to our indoor showroom, only 59,687KM Canadian</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Vehicle, excellent  condition, runs and drives  like brand new.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>The car has a lot of features Like, Apple Carplay& Android Auto, Heated Seats,</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Rear Camera, lane departure assist, Remote Starter and much more.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Car history will be provided at our dealership.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Certification is available for $898 </p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. </p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>FINANCING AVAILABLE*</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>WARRANTY AVAILABLE *</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Manaf Auto Sales Inc.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>555 North Rivermede Rd.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Concord, ON L4K 4G8</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Thank You.</p>

2023 Chevrolet Malibu

59,687 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT Remote-Start Carplay&Android Auto Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle
12289275

2023 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT Remote-Start Carplay&Android Auto Heated Seats

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,687KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,687 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

