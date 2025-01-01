Menu
Manaf Auto Sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence.

New arrival just came to our indoor showroom, only 83,000 KM

Canadian Vehicle, excellent condition, runs and drives like brand new.

The car has a lot of features like, Apple Carplay & Android, Heated Seats,

Rear Camera, Lane departure assist, Remote Starter and much more.

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

HST, andLicensing are not included in the price.

Car history will be provided at our dealership.

Certification is available for $899 

 

Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom.

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

 

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ http://www.manafautosales.com

 

Thank You.

2023 Chevrolet Malibu

83,000 KM

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT

2023 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8
