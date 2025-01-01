$64,388+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country
Location
Concord Sales and Leasing
540 Oster Ln, Concord, ON L4K 2C1
905-597-6650
Certified
$64,388
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black+Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,723 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2023 Chevrolet Silverado High Country Stands tall on meaty all terrain tires with a 4" lift kit! High Country trim comes with many of the creature comforts one would want, but this particular truck comes very well optioned.
Optional Equipment:
CAT-BACK PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE (REAR CAMERA MIRROR, MULTICOLOR 15" DIAGONAL, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL)
POWER RETRACTABLE ASSIST STEPS
POWER SUNROOF
ADAPTIVE RIDE CONTROL
DARK ESSENTIALS PACKAGE
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
FLOOR LINERS, WITH REMOVABLE CARPET INSERT
*damage reported on Carfax*
Vehicle is being sold with a valid Ontario safety standards inspection certificate and a fresh lube, oil, filter.
Sale Price plus H.S.T and Licensing Financing and Leasing options available.
Call Concord Sales and Leasing, your Truck and Muscle Car Specialists, today to book a viewing appointment.
