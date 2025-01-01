2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>This 2023 Chevrolet Silverado High Country Stands tall on meaty all terrain tires with a 4 lift kit! High Country trim comes with many of the creature comforts one would want, but this particular truck comes very well optioned. </span></p><p><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>Optional Equipment:</span></p><p><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>CAT-BACK PERFORMANCE EXHAUST</span></p><p><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE (REAR CAMERA MIRROR, MULTICOLOR 15 DIAGONAL, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL)</span></p><p><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>POWER RETRACTABLE ASSIST STEPS </span></p><p><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>POWER SUNROOF </span></p><p><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>ADAPTIVE RIDE CONTROL </span></p><p><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>DARK ESSENTIALS PACKAGE </span></p><p><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>ENGINE BLOCK HEATER</span></p><p><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>FLOOR LINERS, WITH REMOVABLE CARPET INSERT</span></p><p><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>*damage reported on Carfax*</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Karla, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>Vehicle is being sold with a valid Ontario safety standards inspection certificate and a fresh lube, oil, filter.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Karla, sans-serif;> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Karla, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>Sale Price plus H.S.T and Licensing Financing and Leasing options available.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Karla, sans-serif;> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Karla, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>Call Concord Sales and Leasing, your Truck and Muscle Car Specialists, today to book a viewing appointment.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Karla, sans-serif;> </p>

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

16,723 KM

Details Description Features

$64,388

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

Watch This Vehicle
12893717

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

Location

Concord Sales and Leasing

540 Oster Ln, Concord, ON L4K 2C1

905-597-6650

  1. 1755895950
  2. 1755895950
  3. 1755895950
  4. 1755895950
  5. 1755895950
  6. 1755895950
  7. 1755895950
  8. 1755895950
  9. 1755895950
  10. 1755895950
  11. 1755895950
  12. 1755895950
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$64,388

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
16,723KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GCUDJED2P1117472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,723 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2023 Chevrolet Silverado High Country Stands tall on meaty all terrain tires with a 4" lift kit! High Country trim comes with many of the creature comforts one would want, but this particular truck comes very well optioned. 

Optional Equipment:

CAT-BACK PERFORMANCE EXHAUST

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE (REAR CAMERA MIRROR, MULTICOLOR 15" DIAGONAL, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL)

POWER RETRACTABLE ASSIST STEPS 

POWER SUNROOF 

ADAPTIVE RIDE CONTROL 

DARK ESSENTIALS PACKAGE 

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

FLOOR LINERS, WITH REMOVABLE CARPET INSERT

*damage reported on Carfax*

Vehicle is being sold with a valid Ontario safety standards inspection certificate and a fresh lube, oil, filter.

 

Sale Price plus H.S.T and Licensing Financing and Leasing options available.

 

Call Concord Sales and Leasing, your Truck and Muscle Car Specialists, today to book a viewing appointment.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Sliding Rear Window
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Concord Sales and Leasing

Used 2025 Ford E-Series Cutaway Cube Van for sale in Concord, ON
2025 Ford E-Series Cutaway Cube Van 24,609 KM $62,838 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country for sale in Concord, ON
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 16,723 KM $64,388 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus for sale in Concord, ON
2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus 29,615 KM $29,888 + tax & lic

Email Concord Sales and Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Concord Sales and Leasing

Concord Sales and Leasing

540 Oster Ln, Concord, ON L4K 2C1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-597-XXXX

(click to show)

905-597-6650

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$64,388

+ taxes & licensing>

Concord Sales and Leasing

905-597-6650

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500