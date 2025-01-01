$27,880+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chrysler 300
300 Touring L AWD
2023 Chrysler 300
300 Touring L AWD
Location
Manaf Auto Sales
555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8
416-904-6680
Certified
$27,880
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black+Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,079 KM
Vehicle Description
Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence
All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc
Our 2024 Chrysler 300 Touring L is a large sedan
that features a 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine and comes
with all-wheel drive system. It includes a luxurious
leather-trimmed interior, an 8.4-inch Uconnect touch
screen and advanced safety features. Heated and
cooled front-row seat, a one-touch power sunshade.
Only 73,079 KM Canadian vehicle. Excellent condition,
Runs and Drives like brand new. ParkSense front and
rear park assist with stop, remote start. Rear Camera,
Blind Spot Detection, Navigation, Panoramic Sun-Roof,
Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto and much more.
Car history will be provided at our dealership.
HST and Licensing are not included in the price.
As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.
Certification is available for $899
Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.
Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom.
FINANCING AVAILABLE
WARRANTY AVAILABLE *
Manaf Auto Sales Inc.
555 North Rivermede Rd.
Concord, ON L4K 4G8
For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680
Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com
Thank You.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Manaf Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Manaf Auto Sales
Manaf Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-904-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-904-6680