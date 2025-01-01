Menu
<p> </p><p>Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence </p><p> </p><p>All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc </p><p> </p><p>Our 2023 Ford Edge Titanium Luxury AWD is a Sleek and </p><p> </p><p>sophisticated SUV with premium features, Only 45,204 KM </p><p> </p><p>Canadian vehicle . Excellent condition, Runs and Drives like </p><p> </p><p>brand new. This vehicle has lot of features Like; leather-</p><p> </p><p>faced seats, heated front seats, front and rear park assist ,</p><p> </p><p>heated steering wheel,  power liftgate and remote start. </p><p> </p><p>Rear Camera, Blind Spot Detection, , Panoramic-Sun-Roof,</p><p> </p><p>12-inch touchscreen with navigation and voice recognition,</p><p> </p><p>wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto,ambient lighting</p><p> </p><p>dual-zone automatic climate control and much more.</p><p> </p><p>Car history will be provided at our dealership.</p><p> </p><p>HST and Licensing are not included in the price.</p><p> </p><p>As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.</p><p> </p><p>Certification is available for $899</p><p> </p><p>Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.</p><p> </p><p>Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. </p><p> </p><p>FINANCING AVAILABLE</p><p> </p><p>WARRANTY AVAILABLE *</p><p> </p><p>Manaf Auto Sales Inc.</p><p> </p><p>555 North Rivermede Rd.</p><p> </p><p>Concord, ON L4K 4G8</p><p> </p><p>For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680</p><p> </p><p>Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com</p><p> </p><p>Thank You.</p>

2023 Ford Edge

45,204 KM

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD Luxury

12804898

2023 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD Luxury

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,204KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,204 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Ford Edge