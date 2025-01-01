$32,990+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Edge
Titanium AWD Luxury
Location
Manaf Auto Sales
555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8
416-904-6680
Certified
$32,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 45,204 KM
Vehicle Description
Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence
All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc
Our 2023 Ford Edge Titanium Luxury AWD is a Sleek and
sophisticated SUV with premium features, Only 45,204 KM
Canadian vehicle . Excellent condition, Runs and Drives like
brand new. This vehicle has lot of features Like; leather-
faced seats, heated front seats, front and rear park assist ,
heated steering wheel, power liftgate and remote start.
Rear Camera, Blind Spot Detection, , Panoramic-Sun-Roof,
12-inch touchscreen with navigation and voice recognition,
wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto,ambient lighting
dual-zone automatic climate control and much more.
Car history will be provided at our dealership.
HST and Licensing are not included in the price.
As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.
Certification is available for $899
Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.
Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom.
FINANCING AVAILABLE
WARRANTY AVAILABLE *
Manaf Auto Sales Inc.
555 North Rivermede Rd.
Concord, ON L4K 4G8
For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680
Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com
Thank You.
Vehicle Features
416-904-6680