$33,880+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Hybrid Luxury AWD
Location
Manaf Auto Sales
555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8
416-904-6680
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 41,401 KM
Vehicle Description
Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence
All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc
Our 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury SUV
is Only 41,401KM Canadian vehicle. Excellent condition,
Runs and Drives like brand new. features includes
the base hybrid powertrain and luxury features like leather seating,
heated front and rear seats, and a panoramic sunroof.
It also comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a Bose premium
audio system, and the full suite of Hyundai SmartSense safet
and driver-assist features, which includes adaptive cruise control,
lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot collision avoidance,
Power lift gate, Apple car play& Android Auto and much more.
Car history will be provided at our dealership.
HST and Licensing are not included in the price.
As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.
Certification is available for $899
Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.
Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom.
FINANCING AVAILABLE
WARRANTY AVAILABLE *
Manaf Auto Sales Inc.
555 North Rivermede Rd.
Concord, ON L4K 4G8
For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680
Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com
Thank You.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
416-904-6680