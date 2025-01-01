Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> </p><p>Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence </p><p>All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc </p><p>Our 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury SUV</p><p>is Only 41,401KM  Canadian vehicle. Excellent condition,</p><p>Runs and Drives like brand new.  features includes</p><p>the base hybrid powertrain and luxury features like leather seating, </p><p>heated front and rear seats, and a panoramic sunroof.</p><p>It also comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a Bose premium</p><p>audio system, and the full suite of Hyundai SmartSense safet</p><p>and driver-assist features, which includes adaptive cruise control,</p><p>lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot collision avoidance,</p><p>Power lift gate, Apple car play& Android Auto and much more. </p><p> </p><p>Car history will be provided at our dealership.</p><p>HST and Licensing are not included in the price.</p><p>As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.</p><p>Certification is available for $899</p><p>Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.</p><p>Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. </p><p>FINANCING AVAILABLE</p><p>WARRANTY AVAILABLE *</p><p>Manaf Auto Sales Inc.</p><p>555 North Rivermede Rd.</p><p>Concord, ON L4K 4G8</p><p>For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680</p><p>Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com</p><p>Thank You.</p>

2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

41,401 KM

Details Description Features

$33,880

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Hybrid Luxury AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13188899

2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Hybrid Luxury AWD

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

  1. 1763495474356
  2. 1763495474818
  3. 1763495475242
  4. 1763495475680
  5. 1763495476101
  6. 1763495476520
  7. 1763495476951
  8. 1763495477421
  9. 1763495477839
  10. 1763495478363
  11. 1763495478795
  12. 1763495479247
  13. 1763495479682
  14. 1763495480142
  15. 1763495480635
  16. 1763495481061
  17. 1763495481478
  18. 1763495481922
  19. 1763495482338
  20. 1763495482767
  21. 1763495483193
  22. 1763495483642
  23. 1763495484092
  24. 1763495484515
  25. 1763495484962
  26. 1763495485422
  27. 1763495485880
  28. 1763495486319
  29. 1763495486793
  30. 1763495487222
  31. 1763495487719
  32. 1763495488152
  33. 1763495488572
  34. 1763495489018
  35. 1763495489496
  36. 1763495489935
  37. 1763495490361
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
41,401KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,401 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence 

All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc 

Our 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury SUV

is Only 41,401KM  Canadian vehicle. Excellent condition,

Runs and Drives like brand new.  features includes

the base hybrid powertrain and luxury features like leather seating, 

heated front and rear seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

It also comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a Bose premium

audio system, and the full suite of Hyundai SmartSense safet

and driver-assist features, which includes adaptive cruise control,

lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot collision avoidance,

Power lift gate, Apple car play& Android Auto and much more. 

 

Car history will be provided at our dealership.

HST and Licensing are not included in the price.

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

Certification is available for $899

Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 

FINANCING AVAILABLE

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Manaf Auto Sales

Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 500 AWD Premiun Rear Seating for sale in Concord, ON
2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 500 AWD Premiun Rear Seating 0 $102,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Sentra SR Midnight Edition for sale in Concord, ON
2023 Nissan Sentra SR Midnight Edition 28,592 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-150 130
2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-150 130" Low Rf 8600 GVWR Swing-Out RH Dr 44,479 KM $27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Manaf Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-904-XXXX

(click to show)

416-904-6680

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,880

+ taxes & licensing>

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid