2023 Land Rover Defender

4,250 KM

Details Features

$135,999

+ tax & licensing
Grande National Leasing

905-738-3800

130 X AWD

Location

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

905-738-3800

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$135,999

+ taxes & licensing

4,250KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10409046
  • VIN: SALEXFEU3P2150692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 4,250 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Turbo/Supercharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

