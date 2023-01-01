$135,999+ tax & licensing
$135,999
+ taxes & licensing
2023 Land Rover Defender
130 X AWD
Location
8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
4,250KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10409046
- VIN: SALEXFEU3P2150692
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 4,250 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Turbo/Supercharged
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4