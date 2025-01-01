$67,500+ tax & licensing
2023 Mercedes-Benz Metris
METRIS PASSENGER VAN
Location
Manaf Auto Sales
555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8
416-904-6680
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 5,643 KM
Vehicle Description
Manaf auto sales. UCDA member, buy with confidence
All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales.
New arrival just came to our indoor showroom.
only 5,643km Canadian Vehicle, excellent Condition,
runs & drives like brand new.The car has a lot of features
Like; 5.80-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
Crosswind Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Assist,
Attention Assis, 8 passengers Seats and much more.
Vehicle come with six year Mercedes full coverage warranty.
Car history will be provided at our dealership.
HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.
Please call us and book your time to view/test drive the car.
Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom.
As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.
Certification is available for $999
FINANCING AVAILABLE*
WARRANTY AVAILABLE *
Vehicle Features
