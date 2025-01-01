Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Manaf auto sales. UCDA member, buy with confidence </p><p>All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales.</p><p>New arrival just came to our indoor showroom.</p><p>only 5,643km Canadian Vehicle, excellent Condition,</p><p>runs & drives like brand new.The car has a lot of features</p><p>Like; <span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #001d35; font-family: Google Sans, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;>5.80-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto</span></p><p><span style=color: #001d35; font-family: Google Sans, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Crosswind Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Assist,</span></p><p><span style=color: #001d35; font-family: Google Sans, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Attention Assis,</span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #001d35; font-family: Google Sans, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;> </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #001d35; font-family: Google Sans, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;>8 passengers</span><span style=color: #001d35; font-family: Google Sans, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;> Seats</span> and much more.</p><p>Vehicle come with six year Mercedes full coverage warranty. </p><p>Car history will be provided at our dealership.</p><p>HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.</p><p>Please call us and book your time to view/test drive the car.</p><p>Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. </p><p>As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.</p><p>Certification is available for $999</p><p>FINANCING AVAILABLE*</p><p>WARRANTY AVAILABLE *</p><p>Manaf Auto Sales Inc.</p><p>555 North Rivermede Rd.</p><p>Concord, ON L4K 4G8</p><p>For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680</p><p>Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com</p><p>Thank You.</p>

2023 Mercedes-Benz Metris

5,643 KM

Details Description Features

$67,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Mercedes-Benz Metris

METRIS PASSENGER VAN

Watch This Vehicle
12289650

2023 Mercedes-Benz Metris

METRIS PASSENGER VAN

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

  1. 1742251113
  2. 1742251116
  3. 1742251120
  4. 1742251125
  5. 1742251130
  6. 1742251134
  7. 1742251137
  8. 1742251142
  9. 1742251145
  10. 1742251149
  11. 1742251154
  12. 1742251158
  13. 1742251162
  14. 1742251165
  15. 1742251170
  16. 1742251174
  17. 1742251178
  18. 1742251181
  19. 1742251186
  20. 1742251189
  21. 1742251191
  22. 1742251193
  23. 1742251198
  24. 1742251201
  25. 1742251205
  26. 1742251210
  27. 1742251214
  28. 1742251217
  29. 1742251221
  30. 1742251226
  31. 1742251230
  32. 1742251233
  33. 1742251237
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$67,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
5,643KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 5,643 KM

Vehicle Description

Manaf auto sales. UCDA member, buy with confidence 

All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales.

New arrival just came to our indoor showroom.

only 5,643km Canadian Vehicle, excellent Condition,

runs & drives like brand new.The car has a lot of features

Like; 5.80-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

Crosswind Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Assist,

Attention Assis, 8 passengers Seats and much more.

Vehicle come with six year Mercedes full coverage warranty. 

Car history will be provided at our dealership.

HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.

Please call us and book your time to view/test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

Certification is available for $999

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Manaf Auto Sales

Used 2023 Mercedes-Benz Metris METRIS PASSENGER VAN for sale in Concord, ON
2023 Mercedes-Benz Metris METRIS PASSENGER VAN 5,643 KM $67,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Versa Note SL for sale in Concord, ON
2014 Nissan Versa Note SL 70,533 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Veloster 3DR CPE AUTO TURBO for sale in Concord, ON
2016 Hyundai Veloster 3DR CPE AUTO TURBO 84,424 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Manaf Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-904-XXXX

(click to show)

416-904-6680

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$67,500

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

Contact Seller
2023 Mercedes-Benz Metris