2023 RAM 1500

13,500 KM

Details Features

$139,999

+ tax & licensing
Grande National Leasing

905-738-3800

TRX 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box - STAGE 2

Location

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

13,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10038450
  • VIN: 1C6SRFU92PN522739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Red & Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 13,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Grande National Leasing

