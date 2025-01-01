$61,838+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Transit 250
3.5L V6 GAS 12 FT SRW ALUM. BOX CUBE VAN WITH PULL
2024 Ford Transit 250
3.5L V6 GAS 12 FT SRW ALUM. BOX CUBE VAN WITH PULL
Location
Concord Sales and Leasing
540 Oster Ln, Concord, ON L4K 2C1
905-597-6650
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Box Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 35,573 KM
Vehicle Description
3.5L “Cyclone” Gas Engine (Factory Ford Powertrain Warranty till April 2029 or 160,000km)
Factory Ford Bumper To Bumper Warranty till Apri; 2027 or 60,000km
12ft Transit Aluminum Box with wood plank floor and plywood lined (74” Interior Height x 80” Interior Width)
Roll Out Ramp with Step bumper
9,700lbs GVWR (G License Driver, NO YELLOW STICKER NEEDED)
Power Equipment Group (PW, PL, Remote entry)
Cloth Bucket Seats
Bluetooth Stereo
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Wheel
Trailer tow mirrors
LED Box Lighting
Fog Lamps
Rear Cam prep
FINANCE AND LEASE OPTIONS AVAILABLE!
Each one of our vehicles is hand selected and sold with a valid Ontario Standards Safety Certificate (including Yellow Sticker IF NEEDED), an oil change, fresh detail, and thorough inspection. At Concord Sales and Leasing, we understand the importance of any business owner’s or purchasing manager’s time and upon request, we can bring this truck to YOU for a “show and tell” if you are within a 2-hour drive of our location. Buy with EXTREME confidence as attention to detail and customer service is our PARAMOUNT concern.
Concord Sales and Leasing
