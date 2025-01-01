2024 Ford Transit 250

Menu
<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.0pt;>3.5L “Cyclone” Gas Engine (Factory Ford Powertrain Warranty till April 2029 or 160,000km)</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.0pt;>Factory Ford Bumper To Bumper Warranty till Apri; 2027 or 60,000km</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.0pt;>12ft Transit  Aluminum Box with wood plank floor and plywood lined (74” Interior Height x 80” Interior Width) </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.0pt;>Roll Out Ramp with Step bumper</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.0pt;>9,700lbs GVWR (G License Driver, NO YELLOW STICKER NEEDED)</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.0pt;>Power Equipment Group (PW, PL, Remote entry)</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.0pt;>Cloth Bucket Seats</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.0pt;>Bluetooth Stereo</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.0pt;>Air Conditioning</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.0pt;>Cruise Control</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.0pt;>Tilt Wheel</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.0pt;>Trailer tow mirrors</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.0pt;>LED Box Lighting </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.0pt;>Fog Lamps</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.0pt;>Rear Cam prep</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.0pt;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.0pt;>FINANCE AND LEASE OPTIONS AVAILABLE! </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.0pt;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.0pt;>Each one of our vehicles is hand selected and sold with a valid Ontario Standards Safety Certificate (including Yellow Sticker IF NEEDED), an oil change, fresh detail, and thorough inspection. At Concord Sales and Leasing, we understand the importance of any business owner’s or purchasing manager’s time and upon request, we can bring this truck to YOU for a “show and tell” if you are within a 2-hour drive of our location. Buy with EXTREME confidence as attention to detail and customer service is our PARAMOUNT concern. </span></p>

2024 Ford Transit 250

35,573 KM

$61,838

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Transit 250

3.5L V6 GAS 12 FT SRW ALUM. BOX CUBE VAN WITH PULL

2024 Ford Transit 250

3.5L V6 GAS 12 FT SRW ALUM. BOX CUBE VAN WITH PULL

Location

Concord Sales and Leasing

540 Oster Ln, Concord, ON L4K 2C1

905-597-6650

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$61,838

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,573KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FDSR5P80RKA67251

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Box Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 35,573 KM

Concord Sales and Leasing

Concord Sales and Leasing

540 Oster Ln, Concord, ON L4K 2C1
905-597-6650

2024 Ford Transit 250