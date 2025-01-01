$109,888+ tax & licensing
2024 GMC HUMMER
EV 2X
2024 GMC HUMMER
EV 2X
Location
Auto Legends
2150 Steeles Ave W Unit 1 & 2, Concord, ON L4K 2Y7
647-930-8180
$109,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
22,672KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT10BDD6RU101045
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7743
- Mileage 22,672 KM
Vehicle Description
MULTIPLE EV OPTIONS AVAILABLE
Introducing the all-new 2024 Hummer EV Pickup Truck the ultimate combination of power, performance, and versatility. With around an impressive 625 horsepower and the ability to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just around 6.5 seconds, this electric powerhouse redefines what a truck can do. Designed for both rugged terrains and urban roads. Ready to make a bold statement, it's not just an electric truck it s a revolution on wheels.
-OPTIONS AND SPECS (OVER 22 THOUSAND IN OPTIONS )
-VOID BLACK EXTERIOR
-LUNAR SHADOW INTERIOR
-HEATED SEATS ,FRONT AND REAR
-COOLING SEATS , FRONT
-HEATED STEERING WHEEL
-AUTO PILOT
-ILLUMINATION PACKAGE ( UPGRADE INCLUDED )
-SPORT PACAKGE ( UPGRADE INCLUDED )
-EXTREME OFF-ROAD PACKAGE ( UPGRADE INCLUDED )
-ENHANCED ACCESSORY OFF ROAD PACAKGE ( UPGRADE INCLUDED )
-UNDER BODY CAMERA
-SKID PLATE
-4X4
-5 PASSENGER
-NAVIGATION
-AIR SUSPENSION
-( MUCH MORE )
Every vehicle comes certified and Carfax verified at Auto Legends. With over 35 years of combined experience, our team has been around from the early days of manual windows to the rise of self-driving cars.
Auto Legends Setting the pace to make your experience memorable and electrifying
AVAILABLE / INCLUDED OPTIONS
-FINANCING
-EXTENEDED PROTECTION PLANS
-TRADE INS
-CASH OR FINANCE THE PRICE IS THE SAME FOR YOU
-SAFTEY INCLUDED
-CARFAX INCLUDED ON OUR WEBSITE
-PRICE PLUS TAXES AND LICENSING IS WHAT YOU PAY
-CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES
LOCATION
2150 STEELES AVE W
UNIT 1 &2
CONCORD, ON, L4K 2Y7
CONTACT FOR MORE INFORMATION @
I N F O @ A U T O L E G E N D S . C A
SALES: 6 4 7 - 9 3 0 - 8 1 8 0
FINANCING: 6 4 7 - 9 3 0 - 8 1 7 0
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Tow/Haul Mode
Trailer brake controller
Front Tow Hooks
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Drive mode selector
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Interior
Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Exterior
Running Boards
LED Taillights
Rear Privacy Glass
Active grille shutters
Black window trim
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Rain sensing front wipers
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Heated Rear Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
SURROUND SOUND
4-wheel steering
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leatherette steering wheel trim
trailer stability control
FRONT PARKING SENSORS
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Led Headlights
Multi-function display
Regenerative braking system
Front struts
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Digital Sound Processing
Programmable safety key
Lane deviation sensors
Roof-mounted lights
Pedestrian safety sound generation
Check rear seat reminder
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FOLDS UP REAR SEAT FOLDING
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MATERIAL
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
FRONT SOLAR-TINTED GLASS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
LOW BATTERY WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
INFLATOR KIT SPARE TIRE KIT
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
ONSTAR SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
Customizable instrument cluster
1 SUBWOOFER
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
BOSE PREMIUM BRAND
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY NAVIGATION SYSTEM
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT
BATTERY DISCONNECT IMPACT SENSOR
4-PIN TRAILER WIRING
13 TOTAL SPEAKERS
GOOGLE POIS CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
ELECTRONIC SUSPENSION CONTROL
RANGE FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
SPRAY-ON PICKUP BED LINER
FRONT WIRELESS CHARGING STATION
POWER DRIVER SEAT EASY ENTRY
RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DRIVER SIDE AUTO-DIMMING SIDE MIRRORS
AUTO OFF ELECTRONIC PARKING BRAKE
POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL
BLACK FENDER LIP MOLDINGS
LED FRONT FOG LIGHTS
115V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
3.5 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
LED PICKUP BED LIGHT
18.1 STEERING RATIO
LIFT ASSIST TAILGATE
POWER VERTICAL PICKUP SLIDING REAR WINDOW
SEMI-AUTOMATIC ADAPTIVE STOP AND GO CRUISE CONTROL
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
DC FAST CHARGING ELECTRIC MOTOR CHARGER
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
HILL DESCENT OFF-ROAD DRIVING ASSIST
WIRELESS ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
TIE-DOWN ANCHORS PICKUP BED CARGO MANAGEMENT
HOTSPOT WI-FI
POWERTRAIN HOUR METER
FULLY AUTOMATED ACTIVE PARKING SYSTEM
Bi-directional charging capable
PAINTED ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
ACOUSTIC WINDSHIELD LAMINATED GLASS
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
SAE J1772 ELECTRIC MOTOR CHARGER CONNECTOR
AMAZON ALEXA SMART DEVICE APP COMPATIBILITY
19.2 KW EV ON-BOARD CHARGER RATING
AUTO SWITCHING 110V/240V ELECTRIC CHARGE CORD
EV BATTERY CHARGING CONTROL SMART DEVICE APP FUNCT
13.26 AXLE RATIO
16 HOURS ELECTRIC MOTOR CHARGING TIME (240V)
329 ELECTRIC MOTOR MILES PER CHARGE
419 ELECTRIC MOTOR POWER OUTPUT (KILOWATTS)
557 ELECTRIC MOTOR TORQUE
570 ELECTRIC MOTOR HP
CARGO AREA CAMERA SYSTEM
GOOGLE BUILT-IN INFOTAINMENT
LANE CHANGING AUTONOMOUS LANE GUIDANCE
PEDESTRIAN DETECTION REAR PRE-COLLISION WARNING SY
T-TOPS REMOVABLE ROOF
TRAILER BACKUP GUIDANCE
Email Auto Legends
