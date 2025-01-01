Menu
<p>Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence</p><p>All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc</p><p>Our 2024 Kia Forte EX is only 7,683KM Canadian</p><p>Vehicle, excellent  condition, runs and drives  like brand new.</p><p>The car has a lot of features Like  BT Audio, Heated Seats,</p><p>Rear Camera, Sun-roof, Carplay  and much more.</p><p>Car history will be provided at our dealership.</p><p>HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.</p><p>As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.</p><p>Certification is available for $899</p><p>Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.</p><p>Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom.</p><p>FINANCING AVAILABLE*</p><p>WARRANTY AVAILABLE *</p><p>Manaf Auto Sales Inc.</p><p>555 North Rivermede Rd.</p><p>Concord, ON L4K 4G8</p><p>For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680</p><p>Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com</p><p>Thank You.</p>

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Used
7,683KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 7,683 KM

Vehicle Description

Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence

All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc

Our 2024 Kia Forte EX is only 7,683KM Canadian

Vehicle, excellent  condition, runs and drives  like brand new.

The car has a lot of features Like  BT Audio, Heated Seats,

Rear Camera, Sun-roof, Carplay  and much more.

Car history will be provided at our dealership.

HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

Certification is available for $899

Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom.

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

