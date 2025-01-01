Menu
This 2024 Lincoln Nautilus AWD Reserve delivers refined luxury, advanced technology, and confident all-season capability, powered by a smooth and efficient 2.0L Turbocharged I-4 engine. Finished in striking Diamond Red Metallic over Black Onyx premium leather, this 5-passenger luxury SUV offers a serene, modern driving experience with Lincoln's newest digital innovations and comfort features throughout.

Optional Equipment:

Equipment Group 202A – Adds enhanced interior comfort, premium technology, and advanced driver-assist features

Jet Appearance Package – Exclusive exterior styling upgrades with dark accents for a bold, modern look

22 Satin Dark Luster Nickel Wheels – Premium large-format wheels that elevate style and road presence

BlueCruise – Hands-free highway driving assistance for supported roadways

Diamond Red Metallic Premium Paint – Rich, high-depth red finish

Standard highlights include a Panoramic Vista Roof, 360-Degree Camera, Revel® Audio System, Adaptive LED Headlamps, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Wireless Charging, Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive Suspension, Phone as a Key, and the next-generation Lincoln Digital Experience.

Vehicle is being sold with a valid Ontario safety standards inspection certificate and a fresh oil change.

Location

Concord Sales and Leasing

540 Oster Ln, Concord, ON L4K 2C1

905-597-6650

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
17,465KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5LMPJ8KA5RJ835737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C14087
  • Mileage 17,465 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Concord Sales and Leasing

Concord Sales and Leasing

540 Oster Ln, Concord, ON L4K 2C1
905-597-6650

