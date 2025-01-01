$61,176+ taxes & licensing
2024 Lincoln Nautilus
RESERVE
2024 Lincoln Nautilus
RESERVE
Location
Concord Sales and Leasing
540 Oster Ln, Concord, ON L4K 2C1
905-597-6650
Certified
$61,176
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # C14087
- Mileage 17,465 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2024 Lincoln Nautilus AWD Reserve delivers refined luxury, advanced technology, and confident all-season capability, powered by a smooth and efficient 2.0L Turbocharged I-4 engine. Finished in striking Diamond Red Metallic over Black Onyx premium leather, this 5-passenger luxury SUV offers a serene, modern driving experience with Lincoln’s newest digital innovations and comfort features throughout.
Optional Equipment:
Equipment Group 202A – Adds enhanced interior comfort, premium technology, and advanced driver-assist features
Jet Appearance Package – Exclusive exterior styling upgrades with dark accents for a bold, modern look
22" Satin Dark Luster Nickel Wheels – Premium large-format wheels that elevate style and road presence
BlueCruise – Hands-free highway driving assistance for supported roadways
Diamond Red Metallic Premium Paint – Rich, high-depth red finish
Standard highlights include a Panoramic Vista Roof, 360-Degree Camera, Revel® Audio System, Adaptive LED Headlamps, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Wireless Charging, Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive Suspension, Phone as a Key, and the next-generation Lincoln Digital Experience.
Vehicle is being sold with a valid Ontario safety standards inspection certificate and a fresh oil change.
Sale Price plus H.S.T and Licensing. Financing and Leasing options available.
Call Concord Sales and Leasing, your Truck and Muscle Car Specialists, today to book a viewing appointment.
Concord Sales and Leasing
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
905-597-6650