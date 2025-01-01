$129,888+ tax & licensing
2024 Tesla Model X
Plaid
2024 Tesla Model X
Plaid
Location
Auto Legends
2150 Steeles Ave W Unit 1 & 2, Concord, ON L4K 2Y7
647-930-8180
$129,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
2,331KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 7SAXCBE62RF450605
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 2,331 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 TO 2024 AVAILBLE! LARGEST SELECTION OF MODEL X'S / INDOOR SHOW ROOM!
Introducing the 2024 Tesla Model X Plaid, a high-performance electric SUV finished in a stunning Dark Grey Stealth exterior with a sleek Black interior. With extremely low kilometers and in near-new condition, this Model X offers an unparalleled driving experience that combines luxury, cutting-edge technology, and blistering speed.
Performance & Speed:
The Model X Plaid is a beast on the road. With Tesla s advanced tri-motor setup, it rockets from 0-60 mph in under 2.5 seconds truly an insane level of acceleration for an SUV. Whether you're cruising down the highway or taking tight corners, the performance is unmatched.
Interior Luxury & Features:
Inside, the cabin exudes sophistication, featuring carbon fiber accents throughout, adding a touch of sportiness and modernity to the luxurious space. The car comes equipped with heated seats for all passengers and cooled seats in the front, ensuring comfort in any climate. With spacious seating, premium materials, and a minimalist design, this Model X offers the perfect blend of technology and luxury.
Safety First:
As always, Tesla s advanced safety features are standard, offering cutting-edge driver assistance technologies to provide peace of mind. From Autopilot to emergency braking, this vehicle is built to keep you and your loved ones safe at all times.
Tesla Warranty:
Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with the Tesla warranty, ensuring your Model X Plaid stays in top condition for years to come.
Massive Savings:
By purchasing this 2024 Model X Plaid, you'll save thousands compared to ordering new. You ll avoid destination fees and luxury tax, making this a highly attractive option for those seeking a nearly-new Tesla with substantial savings.
If you're looking for an extraordinary combination of performance, luxury, and savings, this 2024 Tesla Model X Plaid is the perfect choice. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to own one of the fastest, most advanced electric SUVs on the road today.
Every vehicle comes certified and Carfax verified at Auto Legends. With over 35 years of combined experience, our team has been around from the early days of manual windows to the rise of self-driving cars.
Auto Legends Setting the pace to make your experience memorable and electrifying
AVAILABLE / INCLUDED OPTIONS
-FINANCING
-EXTENEDED PROTECTION PLANS
-TRADE INS
-CASH OR FINANCE THE PRICE IS THE SAME FOR YOU
-SAFTEY INCLUDED
-CARFAX INCLUDED ON OUR WEBSITE
-PRICE PLUS TAXES AND LICENSING IS WHAT YOU PAY
-CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES
LOCATION
2150 STEELES AVE W
UNIT 1 &2
CONCORD, ON, L4K 2Y7
CONTACT FOR MORE INFORMATION @
I N F O @ A U T O L E G E N D S . C A
SALES: 6 4 7 - 9 3 0 - 8 1 8 0
FINANCING: 6 4 7 - 9 3 0 - 8 1 7 0
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Dual front knee airbags
Emergency interior trunk release
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Tinted Glass
LED Taillights
Rear Privacy Glass
Black window trim
Interior
Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Upholstery
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
HARD CARGO COVER
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Rain sensing front wipers
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Heated Rear Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic Parking Brake
Drive mode selector
Media / Nav / Comm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leatherette steering wheel trim
Heated windshield washer jets
trailer stability control
FRONT PARKING SENSORS
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
FM Radio
Led Headlights
Multi-function display
Brake drying
Regenerative braking system
Front struts
Hill holder control
Automatic hazard warning lights
Heated windshield wiper rests
Driver attention alert system
Painted brake calipers
Rear struts
Digital Sound Processing
Lane deviation sensors
Video monitor
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
Pedestrian safety sound generation
1.1 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
LOW BATTERY WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS
CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
Customizable instrument cluster
1 SUBWOOFER
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY NAVIGATION SYSTEM
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT
BATTERY DISCONNECT IMPACT SENSOR
INTEGRATED FRONT HEADRESTS
4-PIN TRAILER WIRING
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
FIXED REAR HEADRESTS
ELECTRONIC SUSPENSION CONTROL
PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
RANGE FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
2 THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
FLAT THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING
SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
FRONT WIRELESS CHARGING STATION
POWER DRIVER SEAT EASY ENTRY
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL
BLACK FENDER LIP MOLDINGS
1.26 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
WING REAR SPOILER
ALLOY FOOT PEDAL TRIM
LED FRONT FOG LIGHTS
REAR VIDEO MONITOR LOCATION
AIR CONDITIONING STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
FIXED GLASS REAR MOONROOF / SUNROOF
WINDSHIELD SUNSHADE
2.27 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
FRONT CAMERA SYSTEM
RECEIVER HITCH TRAILER HITCH
240 VOLT ELECTRIC CHARGE CORD
SLACKER INTERNET RADIO APP
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
FRONT RECORDING DASH CAMERA
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
HOTSPOT COMPATIBLE WI-FI
CARBON FIBER DASH TRIM
FULLY AUTOMATED ADAPTIVE STOP AND GO CRUISE CONTRO
RECLINING REAR SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
CARBON FIBER DOOR TRIM
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
INFRARED-REFLECTING WINDSHIELD LAMINATED GLASS
10 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
11.5 KW EV ON-BOARD CHARGER RATING
ADAPTIVE SPEED LIMITING TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION
CAMERA SYSTEM DISPLAY SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
TESLA (SAE J3400) ELECTRIC MOTOR CHARGER CONNECTOR
TESLA APP SMART DEVICE APP COMPATIBILITY
1020 ELECTRIC MOTOR HP
22 TOTAL SPEAKERS
761 ELECTRIC MOTOR POWER OUTPUT (KILOWATTS)
960 WATTS
CARBON FIBER CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
14 HOURS ELECTRIC MOTOR CHARGING TIME (240V)
326 ELECTRIC MOTOR MILES PER CHARGE
7.56 AXLE RATIO
APPLE MUSIC CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Legends
2150 Steeles Ave W Unit 1 & 2, Concord, ON L4K 2Y7
$129,888
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Legends
647-930-8180
2024 Tesla Model X