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<p>This 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss 4x4 delivers rugged off-road capability, bold styling, and modern technology, powered by a 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Finished in striking Sterling Grey Metallic over Jet Black interior, this Trail Boss combines serious performance with everyday comfort and advanced connectivity.<br><br>Optional Equipment:<br>· Convenience Package II Adds premium features including Bose sound system, universal home remote, power sliding rear window, hitch view, and advanced trailering app<br><br>· 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 Engine Proven V8 performance with strong towing capability and dual exhaust system<br><br>· Power Sunroof Brings natural light and open-air feel to the cabin<br><br>· Leather Package with Premium Rear Seat Storage Elevated interior comfort and functionality<br><br>· Front Bucket Seats with Center Console Enhanced comfort and usability<br><br>· 3.23 Rear Axle Ratio<br><br>Standard Trail Boss Features Include:<br>Exterior Highlights:<br>· Z71 Off-Road Package with 2 Factory Lift<br>· Monotube Shocks & Skid Plates<br>· Red Recovery Hooks<br>· LED Headlamps, Fog Lamps & Taillamps<br>· EZ Lift Power Locking Tailgate<br>· Bed Lighting & 12 Tie-Down Hooks<br>· Heated Power Adjustable Mirrors<br>· All-Terrain Tires<br>Interior Comfort & Technology:<br>· Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control<br>· Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel<br>· 10-Way Power Driver Seat<br>· Remote Start & Push-Button Start<br>· 13.4 Chevrolet Infotainment System with Google Built-In<br>· Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>· Bluetooth Connectivity & SiriusXM<br>· 120V Power Outlets (Cab & Bed)<br>· Multiple USB Ports<br>Performance & Capability:<br>· Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case<br>· Automatic Locking Rear Differential<br>· Hill Descent Control & Hill Start Assist<br>· Stabilitrak Stability Control System<br>· Trailering Package with Hitch Guidance<br>· High-Capacity Air Filter for Off-Road Conditions<br>Safety & Security:<br>· Chevrolet Safety Assist Suite<br>· Automatic Emergency Braking<br>· Forward Collision Alert<br>· Front Pedestrian Braking<br>· Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning<br>· Following Distance Indicator<br>· IntelliBeam Auto High Beams<br>· HD Rear Vision Camera<br>· Tire Pressure Monitoring System<br><br>This Silverado LT Trail Boss stands out with its factory lift, aggressive off-road stance, and powerful V8 performance, making it the perfect truck for both work and adventure while still offering modern comfort and advanced technology.<br><br>Vehicle is being sold with a valid Ontario safety inspection certificate and fully serviced.<br><br>Sale Price plus H.S.T. and Licensing. Financing and Leasing options available.<br><br>Call Concord Sales and Leasing, your Truck Specialists, today to book your appointment.</p>

2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

22,645 KM

Details Description Features

$60,862

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

Watch This Vehicle
13986564

2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

Location

Concord Sales and Leasing

540 Oster Ln, Concord, ON L4K 2C1

905-597-6650

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$60,862

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
22,645KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKFED4SG153439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C15050
  • Mileage 22,645 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss 4x4 delivers rugged off-road capability, bold styling, and modern technology, powered by a 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Finished in striking Sterling Grey Metallic over Jet Black interior, this Trail Boss combines serious performance with everyday comfort and advanced connectivity.

Optional Equipment:
· Convenience Package II Adds premium features including Bose sound system, universal home remote, power sliding rear window, hitch view, and advanced trailering app

· 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 Engine Proven V8 performance with strong towing capability and dual exhaust system

· Power Sunroof Brings natural light and open-air feel to the cabin

· Leather Package with Premium Rear Seat Storage Elevated interior comfort and functionality

· Front Bucket Seats with Center Console Enhanced comfort and usability

· 3.23 Rear Axle Ratio

Standard Trail Boss Features Include:
Exterior Highlights:
· Z71 Off-Road Package with 2" Factory Lift
· Monotube Shocks & Skid Plates
· Red Recovery Hooks
· LED Headlamps, Fog Lamps & Taillamps
· EZ Lift Power Locking Tailgate
· Bed Lighting & 12 Tie-Down Hooks
· Heated Power Adjustable Mirrors
· All-Terrain Tires
Interior Comfort & Technology:
· Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
· Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel
· 10-Way Power Driver Seat
· Remote Start & Push-Button Start
· 13.4" Chevrolet Infotainment System with Google Built-In
· Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
· Bluetooth Connectivity & SiriusXM
· 120V Power Outlets (Cab & Bed)
· Multiple USB Ports
Performance & Capability:
· Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case
· Automatic Locking Rear Differential
· Hill Descent Control & Hill Start Assist
· Stabilitrak Stability Control System
· Trailering Package with Hitch Guidance
· High-Capacity Air Filter for Off-Road Conditions
Safety & Security:
· Chevrolet Safety Assist Suite
· Automatic Emergency Braking
· Forward Collision Alert
· Front Pedestrian Braking
· Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
· Following Distance Indicator
· IntelliBeam Auto High Beams
· HD Rear Vision Camera
· Tire Pressure Monitoring System

This Silverado LT Trail Boss stands out with its factory lift, aggressive off-road stance, and powerful V8 performance, making it the perfect truck for both work and adventure while still offering modern comfort and advanced technology.

Vehicle is being sold with a valid Ontario safety inspection certificate and fully serviced.

Sale Price plus H.S.T. and Licensing. Financing and Leasing options available.

Call Concord Sales and Leasing, your Truck Specialists, today to book your appointment.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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540 Oster Ln, Concord, ON L4K 2C1
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$60,862

+ taxes & licensing>

Concord Sales and Leasing

905-597-6650

2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500