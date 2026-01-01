$60,862+ taxes & licensing
2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss
2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss
Location
Concord Sales and Leasing
540 Oster Ln, Concord, ON L4K 2C1
905-597-6650
Certified
$60,862
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C15050
- Mileage 22,645 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss 4x4 delivers rugged off-road capability, bold styling, and modern technology, powered by a 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Finished in striking Sterling Grey Metallic over Jet Black interior, this Trail Boss combines serious performance with everyday comfort and advanced connectivity.
Optional Equipment:
· Convenience Package II Adds premium features including Bose sound system, universal home remote, power sliding rear window, hitch view, and advanced trailering app
· 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 Engine Proven V8 performance with strong towing capability and dual exhaust system
· Power Sunroof Brings natural light and open-air feel to the cabin
· Leather Package with Premium Rear Seat Storage Elevated interior comfort and functionality
· Front Bucket Seats with Center Console Enhanced comfort and usability
· 3.23 Rear Axle Ratio
Standard Trail Boss Features Include:
Exterior Highlights:
· Z71 Off-Road Package with 2" Factory Lift
· Monotube Shocks & Skid Plates
· Red Recovery Hooks
· LED Headlamps, Fog Lamps & Taillamps
· EZ Lift Power Locking Tailgate
· Bed Lighting & 12 Tie-Down Hooks
· Heated Power Adjustable Mirrors
· All-Terrain Tires
Interior Comfort & Technology:
· Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
· Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel
· 10-Way Power Driver Seat
· Remote Start & Push-Button Start
· 13.4" Chevrolet Infotainment System with Google Built-In
· Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
· Bluetooth Connectivity & SiriusXM
· 120V Power Outlets (Cab & Bed)
· Multiple USB Ports
Performance & Capability:
· Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case
· Automatic Locking Rear Differential
· Hill Descent Control & Hill Start Assist
· Stabilitrak Stability Control System
· Trailering Package with Hitch Guidance
· High-Capacity Air Filter for Off-Road Conditions
Safety & Security:
· Chevrolet Safety Assist Suite
· Automatic Emergency Braking
· Forward Collision Alert
· Front Pedestrian Braking
· Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
· Following Distance Indicator
· IntelliBeam Auto High Beams
· HD Rear Vision Camera
· Tire Pressure Monitoring System
This Silverado LT Trail Boss stands out with its factory lift, aggressive off-road stance, and powerful V8 performance, making it the perfect truck for both work and adventure while still offering modern comfort and advanced technology.
Vehicle is being sold with a valid Ontario safety inspection certificate and fully serviced.
Sale Price plus H.S.T. and Licensing. Financing and Leasing options available.
Call Concord Sales and Leasing, your Truck Specialists, today to book your appointment.
Vehicle Features
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Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Convenience
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