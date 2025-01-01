$62,838+ taxes & licensing
2025 Ford E-Series Cutaway
Cube Van
Location
Concord Sales and Leasing
540 Oster Ln, Concord, ON L4K 2C1
905-597-6650
$62,838
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Box Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # C13401
- Mileage 24,609 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Ford E-450 7.3L GAS 16 FT HIGH BOX CUBE VAN WITH PULL OUT RAMP
7.3L “Godzilla” V8 Gas Engine (Factory Ford Powertrain Warranty till July 2029 or 100,000km)
Factory Ford Bumper To Bumper Warranty till July 2027 or 60,000km
16ft Unicell Fiberglass Box with wood plank floor (85” Interior Height x 90” Interior Width)
Roll Out Ramp with Step bumper
14,000lbs GVWR (G License Driver)
Power Equipment Group (PW, PL, Remote entry)
Cloth Bucket Seats
Bluetooth Stereo
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Wheel
Trailer tow mirrors
LED Box Lighting
FINANCE AND LEASE OPTIONS AVAILABLE!
Each one of our vehicles is hand selected and sold with a valid Ontario Standards Safety Certificate (including Yellow Sticker), an oil change, fresh detail, and thorough inspection. At Concord Sales and Leasing, we understand the importance of any business owner’s or purchasing manager’s time and upon request, we can bring this truck to YOU for a “show and tell” if you are within the GTA and surrounding areas. Buy with EXTREME confidence as attention to detail and customer service is our PARAMOUNT concern.
Concord Sales and Leasing
