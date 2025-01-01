2025 Ford E-Series Cutaway

Menu
<p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 11.0pt;>2024 Ford E-450 7.3L GAS 16 FT HIGH BOX CUBE VAN WITH PULL OUT RAMP</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.0pt;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.0pt;>7.3L “Godzilla” V8 Gas Engine (Factory Ford Powertrain Warranty till July 2029 or 100,000km)</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.0pt;>Factory Ford Bumper To Bumper Warranty till July 2027 or 60,000km</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.0pt;>16ft Unicell Fiberglass Box with wood plank floor (85” Interior Height x 90” Interior Width) </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.0pt;>Roll Out Ramp with Step bumper</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.0pt;>14,000lbs GVWR (G License Driver)</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.0pt;>Power Equipment Group (PW, PL, Remote entry)</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.0pt;>Cloth Bucket Seats</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.0pt;>Bluetooth Stereo</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.0pt;>Air Conditioning</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.0pt;>Cruise Control</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.0pt;>Tilt Wheel</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.0pt;>Trailer tow mirrors</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.0pt;>LED Box Lighting </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.0pt;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.0pt;>FINANCE AND LEASE OPTIONS AVAILABLE! </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.0pt;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 11.0pt;>Each one of our vehicles is hand selected and sold with a valid Ontario Standards Safety Certificate (including Yellow Sticker), an oil change, fresh detail, and thorough inspection. At Concord Sales and Leasing, we understand the importance of any business owner’s or purchasing manager’s time and upon request, we can bring this truck to YOU for a “show and tell” if you are within the GTA and surrounding areas. Buy with EXTREME confidence as attention to detail and customer service is our PARAMOUNT concern. </span></p>

2025 Ford E-Series Cutaway

24,609 KM

$62,838

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Ford E-Series Cutaway

Cube Van

12893726

2025 Ford E-Series Cutaway

Cube Van

Concord Sales and Leasing

540 Oster Ln, Concord, ON L4K 2C1

905-597-6650

$62,838

+ taxes & licensing

Used
24,609KM
VIN 1FDWE4FN0SDD12543

  • Body Style Box Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  Stock # C13401
  • Mileage 24,609 KM

2024 Ford E-450 7.3L GAS 16 FT HIGH BOX CUBE VAN WITH PULL OUT RAMP

 

7.3L “Godzilla” V8 Gas Engine (Factory Ford Powertrain Warranty till July 2029 or 100,000km)

Factory Ford Bumper To Bumper Warranty till July 2027 or 60,000km

16ft Unicell Fiberglass Box with wood plank floor (85” Interior Height x 90” Interior Width)

Roll Out Ramp with Step bumper

14,000lbs GVWR (G License Driver)

Power Equipment Group (PW, PL, Remote entry)

Cloth Bucket Seats

Bluetooth Stereo

Air Conditioning

Cruise Control

Tilt Wheel

Trailer tow mirrors

LED Box Lighting

 

FINANCE AND LEASE OPTIONS AVAILABLE!

 

Each one of our vehicles is hand selected and sold with a valid Ontario Standards Safety Certificate (including Yellow Sticker), an oil change, fresh detail, and thorough inspection. At Concord Sales and Leasing, we understand the importance of any business owner’s or purchasing manager’s time and upon request, we can bring this truck to YOU for a “show and tell” if you are within the GTA and surrounding areas. Buy with EXTREME confidence as attention to detail and customer service is our PARAMOUNT concern.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Auxiliary Audio Input

Concord Sales and Leasing

Concord Sales and Leasing

540 Oster Ln, Concord, ON L4K 2C1
905-597-6650

$62,838

+ taxes & licensing>

Concord Sales and Leasing

905-597-6650

2025 Ford E-Series Cutaway