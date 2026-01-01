$75,947+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C13693
- Mileage 12,431 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2025 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew 4X4 delivers next-generation EcoBoost performance, advanced driver technology, and refined luxury, powered by the 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine paired with an electronic 10-speed automatic transmission. Finished in Space White Metallic over a Black ActiveX interior, this F-150 offers a bold, modern look with the capability and comfort expected from Ford’s flagship half-ton truck.
Optional Equipment:
· 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Engine – Turbocharged power with excellent towing capability and strong low-end torque
· 3.55 Electronic Locking Rear Axle (Upgraded) – Enhanced traction and stability when towing or driving in challenging conditions
· Tow/Haul Package with Integrated Trailer Brake Controller – Confident and controlled towing performance
· Lariat Black Appearance Package – Gloss black 20" aluminum wheels, black exterior accents, and a sport-focused appearance
· Bed Utility Package with Pro Access Tailgate – Innovative tailgate design and enhanced bed functionality for work or recreation
· 136-Litre / 36-Gallon Fuel Tank – Extended range for long trips and heavy-duty use
· BlueCruise Hands-Free Driving (90-Day Trial) – Advanced hands-free highway driving assistance
· 7100 lb GVWR Package – Increased payload and capability
Standard Features Include:
· ActiveX Heated & Ventilated Front Seats with Memory
· Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
· B&O® Premium Audio System
· SYNC®4 with 12" Touchscreen and Enhanced Voice Recognition
· 360-Degree Camera System with Reverse Sensing
· Ford Co-Pilot360™ with Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane-Keeping System, and Pre-Collision Assist with AEB
· Power Sliding Rear Window, Power Tailgate Lock, and LED Box Lighting
· Remote Start, Intelligent Access with Push-Button Start & FordPass Connect™
· Fully Boxed High-Strength Steel Frame for durability and towing confidence
Vehicle is being sold with a valid Ontario safety inspection certificate and a fresh service.
Sale Price plus H.S.T. and Licensing. Financing and Leasing options available.
Call Concord Sales and Leasing, your Truck and Muscle Car Specialists, today to book your appointment.
