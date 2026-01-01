Menu
This 2025 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew 4X4 delivers next-generation EcoBoost performance, advanced driver technology, and refined luxury, powered by the 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine paired with an electronic 10-speed automatic transmission. Finished in Space White Metallic over a Black ActiveX interior, this F-150 offers a bold, modern look with the capability and comfort expected from Ford's flagship half-ton truck.

Optional Equipment:

· 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Engine – Turbocharged power with excellent towing capability and strong low-end torque

· 3.55 Electronic Locking Rear Axle (Upgraded) – Enhanced traction and stability when towing or driving in challenging conditions

· Tow/Haul Package with Integrated Trailer Brake Controller – Confident and controlled towing performance

· Lariat Black Appearance Package – Gloss black 20 aluminum wheels, black exterior accents, and a sport-focused appearance

· Bed Utility Package with Pro Access Tailgate – Innovative tailgate design and enhanced bed functionality for work or recreation

· 136-Litre / 36-Gallon Fuel Tank – Extended range for long trips and heavy-duty use

· BlueCruise Hands-Free Driving (90-Day Trial) – Advanced hands-free highway driving assistance

· 7100 lb GVWR Package – Increased payload and capability

Standard Features Include:

· ActiveX Heated & Ventilated Front Seats with Memory

· Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel

· B&O® Premium Audio System

· SYNC®4 with 12 Touchscreen and Enhanced Voice Recognition

· 360-Degree Camera System with Reverse Sensing

· Ford Co-Pilot360™ with Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane-Keeping System, and Pre-Collision Assist with AEB

· Power Sliding Rear Window, Power Tailgate Lock, and LED Box Lighting

· Remote Start, Intelligent Access with Push-Button Start & FordPass Connect™

· Fully Boxed High-Strength Steel Frame for durability and towing confidence

Vehicle is being sold with a valid Ontario safety inspection certificate and a fresh service.

Sale Price plus H.S.T. and Licensing. Financing and Leasing options available.

2025 Ford F-150

12,431 KM

$75,947

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Ford F-150

Lariat

13520115

2025 Ford F-150

Lariat

Concord Sales and Leasing

540 Oster Ln, Concord, ON L4K 2C1

905-597-6650

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$75,947

+ taxes & licensing

Used
12,431KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,431 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2025 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew 4X4 delivers next-generation EcoBoost performance, advanced driver technology, and refined luxury, powered by the 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine paired with an electronic 10-speed automatic transmission. Finished in Space White Metallic over a Black ActiveX interior, this F-150 offers a bold, modern look with the capability and comfort expected from Ford’s flagship half-ton truck.

Optional Equipment:

· 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Engine – Turbocharged power with excellent towing capability and strong low-end torque

· 3.55 Electronic Locking Rear Axle (Upgraded) – Enhanced traction and stability when towing or driving in challenging conditions

· Tow/Haul Package with Integrated Trailer Brake Controller – Confident and controlled towing performance

· Lariat Black Appearance Package – Gloss black 20" aluminum wheels, black exterior accents, and a sport-focused appearance

· Bed Utility Package with Pro Access Tailgate – Innovative tailgate design and enhanced bed functionality for work or recreation

· 136-Litre / 36-Gallon Fuel Tank – Extended range for long trips and heavy-duty use

· BlueCruise Hands-Free Driving (90-Day Trial) – Advanced hands-free highway driving assistance

· 7100 lb GVWR Package – Increased payload and capability

Standard Features Include:

· ActiveX Heated & Ventilated Front Seats with Memory

· Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel

· B&O® Premium Audio System

· SYNC®4 with 12" Touchscreen and Enhanced Voice Recognition

· 360-Degree Camera System with Reverse Sensing

· Ford Co-Pilot360™ with Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane-Keeping System, and Pre-Collision Assist with AEB

· Power Sliding Rear Window, Power Tailgate Lock, and LED Box Lighting

· Remote Start, Intelligent Access with Push-Button Start & FordPass Connect™

· Fully Boxed High-Strength Steel Frame for durability and towing confidence

Vehicle is being sold with a valid Ontario safety inspection certificate and a fresh service.

Sale Price plus H.S.T. and Licensing. Financing and Leasing options available.

Call Concord Sales and Leasing, your Truck and Muscle Car Specialists, today to book your appointment.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Concord Sales and Leasing

Concord Sales and Leasing

540 Oster Ln, Concord, ON L4K 2C1
$75,947

+ taxes & licensing>

