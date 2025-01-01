2025 Nissan Versa

Menu
Manaf Auto Sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence.

New arrival, brilliant color! Just came to our indoor showroom,

Low Milaeage, only 5,000 KM Canadian vehicle great condition,

Runs and Drives like brand new. The car has a lot of nice features

Like; Heated Seats, Rear Cam, Blind Spot Detection, Remote-Starter

Apple car-play & Android, Rear Camera, Rear Park Assist and much more.

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

HST and Licensing are not included in the price.

Car history will be provided at our dealership. 

Certification is available for $899

 

Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you at our indoor showroom.

 

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

 

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

 

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ http://www.manafautosales.com

 

Thank You.

5,000 KM

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
5,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 5,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8
UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-904-6680

416-904-XXXX

(click to show)

416-904-6680

