$23,995+ taxes & licensing
2025 Nissan Versa
SR
2025 Nissan Versa
SR
Location
Manaf Auto Sales
555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8
416-904-6680
Certified
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 5,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Manaf Auto Sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence.
New arrival, brilliant color! Just came to our indoor showroom,
Low Milaeage, only 5,000 KM Canadian vehicle great condition,
Runs and Drives like brand new. The car has a lot of nice features
Like; Heated Seats, Rear Cam, Blind Spot Detection, Remote-Starter
Apple car-play & Android, Rear Camera, Rear Park Assist and much more.
As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.
HST and Licensing are not included in the price.
Car history will be provided at our dealership.
Certification is available for $899
Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.
Our pleasure to see you at our indoor showroom.
FINANCING AVAILABLE*
WARRANTY AVAILABLE *
Manaf Auto Sales Inc.
555 North Rivermede Rd.
Concord, ON L4K 4G8
For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680
Visit our website @ http://www.manafautosales.com
Thank You.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Manaf Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Manaf Auto Sales
Manaf Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-904-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-904-6680