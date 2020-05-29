Menu
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Endless Roads RV Centre

613-935-9766

2003 Forest River Salem

2003 Forest River Salem

30BHSS

2003 Forest River Salem

30BHSS

Location

Endless Roads RV Centre

17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-935-9766

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5160677
  • VIN: B12687
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Travel Trailer

2003 Salem 30BHSS - Family Bunkhouse!  Excellent condition.  31ft , 1 slide, weight: 7055 lbs.  

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

