Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Jayco Eagle

0 KM

Details Description

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Endless Roads RV Centre

613-935-9766

Contact Seller
2005 Jayco Eagle

2005 Jayco Eagle

305BHS Bunkhouse

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Jayco Eagle

305BHS Bunkhouse

Location

Endless Roads RV Centre

17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-935-9766

Contact Seller

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5611392
  • Stock #: S0772619B
  • VIN: M0378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style 5th Wheel
  • Stock # S0772619B
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent Condition, Family Bunkhouse 2005 Jayco Eagle Fifth Wheel .  1 Owner.  Queen Master at front, Bright Kitchen/Living area with convertible dining table, Rear has top single bunk and lower double bunk with bright windows.  

1 Slide  32ft  8355lbs. 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Endless Roads RV Centre

2009 Cobalt Trail 29...
 0 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2018 Rockwood Signat...
 0 KM
$47,900 + tax & lic
2014 AEROLITE Dutchm...
 0 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Endless Roads RV Centre

Endless Roads RV Centre

Endless Roads RV Centre

17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

Call Dealer

613-935-XXXX

(click to show)

613-935-9766

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory