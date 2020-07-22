Menu
2007 Cirrus 17

0 KM

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Endless Roads RV Centre

613-935-9766

2007 Cirrus 17

2007 Cirrus 17

2BHS Bunkhouse

2007 Cirrus 17

2BHS Bunkhouse

Endless Roads RV Centre

17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-935-9766

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 5657841
  Stock #: S0540431B
  VIN: 26205

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Stock # S0540431B
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Family Bunkhouse 2007 Cirrus 28BHS  1 slide, front queen bedroom, back bunkhouse, full tub in bathroom, bright & clean! 

31 ft.  4875lbs.   

