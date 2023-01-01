$19,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,500
+ taxes & licensing
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
613-932-4514
2007 Nissan 350Z
2007 Nissan 350Z
Convertible
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,500
+ taxes & licensing
37,056KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10039335
- Stock #: 20-920
- VIN: JN1BZ36AX7M650489
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 20-920
- Mileage 37,056 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
Warranty Available
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6