2007 Nissan 350Z

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,500 + taxes & licensing
3 7 , 0 5 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10039335

10039335 Stock #: 20-920

20-920 VIN: JN1BZ36AX7M650489

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 37,056 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels HID Headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player CD Changer Bluetooth Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Comfort Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Additional Features Convertible Soft Top

