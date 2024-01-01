Menu
2007 Toyota Yaris

225,733 KM

Details Features

$3,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Toyota Yaris

5dr HB Manual

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Toyota Yaris

5dr HB Manual

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
225,733KM
As Is Condition
VIN JTDKT923575103522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 225,733 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Quick Links
2007 Toyota Yaris