2008 Fleetwood Destiny

0 KM

Details Description

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Endless Roads RV Centre

613-935-9766

Yuma-4256

2008 Fleetwood Destiny

Yuma-4256

Location

Endless Roads RV Centre

17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9087628
  • Stock #: S2304945B
  • VIN: 2404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Tent Trailer / Pop-up
  • Stock # S2304945B
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent Condition, 

Kitchen has sink, 2 Burner Cook top, (indoor/outdoor) and Mini Refrigerator - Comes with Bike Rack 
Furnace, Booth Converts to a Full Sized Bed

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

