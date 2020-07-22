Menu
2008 Viking Epic

0 KM

Details Description

$3,900

+ tax & licensing
$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

Endless Roads RV Centre

613-935-9766

2008 Viking Epic

2008 Viking Epic

Epic Series 1906

2008 Viking Epic

Epic Series 1906

Location

Endless Roads RV Centre

17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-935-9766

  Listing ID: 5406323
  Stock #: 19009

$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Green
  Body Style Tent Trailer / Pop-up
  Stock # 19009
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Viking Epic Series M-1906.  Excellent Condition, very clean.  

18 ft.  Sleeps 6 

