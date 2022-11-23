Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Chevrolet Malibu

169,444 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-866-803-4942

Contact Seller
2009 Chevrolet Malibu

2009 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT

Location

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6

1-866-803-4942

  1. 9429042
  2. 9429042
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

169,444KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9429042
  • Stock #: N22017A
  • VIN: 1G1ZH57B794221274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 169,444 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2020 Toyota 4Runner
21,702 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Wrangler S...
 54,245 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Wrangler U...
 12,292 KM
$54,604 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2205 Vincent Massey Dr, Cornwall, ON K6H 5R6

Call Dealer

1-866-803-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-803-4942

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory