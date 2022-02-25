$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Miller Hughes Ford
613-932-2584
2011 Ford F-150
2011 Ford F-150
Location
Miller Hughes Ford
711 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3S1
613-932-2584
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
189,982KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8356911
- Stock #: 22083A
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF1BFA21354
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 189,982 KM
Vehicle Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Miller Hughes Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Miller Hughes Ford
711 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3S1