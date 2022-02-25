2011 Ford F-150

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 8 9 , 9 8 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8356911

8356911 Stock #: 22083A

22083A VIN: 1FTFW1EF1BFA21354

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 189,982 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.