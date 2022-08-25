Menu
2011 Honda Odyssey

139,254 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Miller Hughes Ford

613-932-2584

EX

EX

Location

Miller Hughes Ford

711 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3S1

613-932-2584

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

139,254KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9005497
  • Stock #: 22010D
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H40BB510422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 139,254 KM

Vehicle Description

SHOP ONLINE HERE:https://easybuy.cornwallford.com/u/LWv7rtk5



Stop by 711 Pitt st, Cornwall ON or call 613-932-2584 our friendly staff is waiting. Pricing is plus Tax, licenses and fees. Our best efforts are made for the accuracy of information contained on our website, however it cannot be guaranteed. Data and web errors can occur please verify any information online with us at Miller Hughes Ford Sales in person, by phone or email.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Automatic

