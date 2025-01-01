Menu
Used 2011 Hyundai Accent GL for sale in Cornwall, ON

2011 Hyundai Accent

124,945 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Hyundai Accent

GL

13046717

2011 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

613-363-9579

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,945KM
VIN KMHCN4BCXBU614977

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,945 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bow Tie Auto Sales

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

613-363-9579

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Bow Tie Auto Sales

613-363-9579

2011 Hyundai Accent