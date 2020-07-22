Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Hyundai Accent

105,965 KM

Details Description

$5,555

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,555

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Hyundai

613-933-8135

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Accent

2011 Hyundai Accent

GL Auto - A/C - Low KM's - Keyless Entry

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Accent

GL Auto - A/C - Low KM's - Keyless Entry

Location

Seaway Hyundai

701 Rosemount Ave, Cornwall, ON K6J 3E5

613-933-8135

  1. 5580009
  2. 5580009
  3. 5580009
  4. 5580009
  5. 5580009
  6. 5580009
  7. 5580009
  8. 5580009
  9. 5580009
  10. 5580009
  11. 5580009
  12. 5580009
  13. 5580009
  14. 5580009
  15. 5580009
  16. 5580009
  17. 5580009
  18. 5580009
  19. 5580009
  20. 5580009
  21. 5580009
  22. 5580009
  23. 5580009
  24. 5580009
  25. 5580009
  26. 5580009
Contact Seller

$5,555

+ taxes & licensing

105,965KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5580009
  • Stock #: 20442A
  • VIN: KMHCN4BC4BU621701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Space Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20442A
  • Mileage 105,965 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade Alert! GL and Automatic Package, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Adjustable Drivers Seat, Fuel Efficient and so much more. Carfax certified, call or email us today before it's sold. Shop 24/7 at seawayhyundai.com for our complete listing of pre-owned vehicles. Seaway Hyundai is family owned and operated and has been the largest volume import dealer in the Cornwall area for 10 years in a row. From sales to service - customer satisfaction is our number 1 priority! Visit us at 701 Rosemount Avenue in Cornwall Ontario today. Seaway Hyundai offers preferred bank rates and finance options for all walks of life in a professional, informative, and comfortable atmosphere. Our finance team will work for you to get you approved for the vehicle you want. All our vehicles come certified. Taxes and Licensing are extra.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Seaway Hyundai

2015 Audi A3 4dr Sdn...
 94,990 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Accent ...
 49,912 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 33,730 KM
$17,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Seaway Hyundai

Seaway Hyundai

Seaway Hyundai

701 Rosemount Ave, Cornwall, ON K6J 3E5

Call Dealer

613-933-XXXX

(click to show)

613-933-8135

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory