2011 Keystone Retreat 39FKSS

+ taxes & licensing
613-935-9766
17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-935-9766
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Park Model - Retreat 29FKSS, 3 Slides, Very Bright, Patio Door, Rear Door, King Bedroom at rear, A/C, Furnace, Fireplace, Large Living Area, Full Bright Kitchen at Front
41 ft, 10,655 lbs.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6