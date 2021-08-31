Menu
2011 Keystone Retreat 39FKSS

0 KM

Details Description

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Endless Roads RV Centre

613-935-9766

2011 Keystone Retreat 39FKSS

2011 Keystone Retreat 39FKSS

Destination Series - Park Model

2011 Keystone Retreat 39FKSS

Destination Series - Park Model

Location

Endless Roads RV Centre

17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-935-9766

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 7672144
  Stock #: S1971388B
  VIN: 0908

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Park Model
  Stock # S1971388B
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Park Model - Retreat 29FKSS, 3 Slides, Very Bright, Patio Door, Rear Door, King Bedroom at rear, A/C, Furnace, Fireplace, Large Living Area, Full Bright Kitchen at Front 

41 ft,  10,655 lbs. 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Endless Roads RV Centre

Endless Roads RV Centre

17339 Cornwall Centre Rd, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

